Bengaluru Karaga Festival Ends With Devotion & Harmony, Lakhs Witness Sacred Tradition
The visit of the Kangara to the dargah, a tradition followed for generations, reflected a deep sense of shared faith and mutual respect between communities.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: The historic and world-renowned Bengaluru Karaga festival culminated on Thursday with traditional rituals, drawing lakhs of devotees and showcasing a rare and heartfelt bond between communities.
The Karaga procession began around 2:10 am from the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Thigalarapete, marking the start of one of the city's oldest cultural traditions. The temple area, decorated like a bride, stood illuminated as devotees gathered in large numbers. This year, more than 10 lakh people participated, witnessing the sacred Karaga, which represents Goddess Draupadi.
Priest Gnanendra carried the floral Karaga with balance and devotion, moving through the narrow streets as chants of faith echoed through the night. Devotees stayed awake, waiting along the route to catch a glimpse of the procession. The Karaga travelled across several historic areas, visiting 26 temples, including Annamma Temple, before returning to the main temple in the morning hours.
One of the most moving moments of the festival unfolded at the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpet, where the procession was welcomed with warmth and reverence. The visit to the dargah, a tradition followed for generations, reflected a deep sense of shared faith and mutual respect between Hindu and Muslim communities.
Speaking about the ritual, Dargah Mujawar Feroz Musharraf said, "Every year, the Karaga comes here and completes three rounds. Flowers are offered, and prayers are performed. People from both communities take part without any difference." He added that the dargah stands as a place where unity is lived, not just spoken about.
As the Karaga entered the dargah, it was greeted with floral offerings and prayers. After circling the shrine three times, flowers were distributed among the devotees. The atmosphere carried a quiet message of brotherhood, where faith brought people together beyond boundaries. For many, this moment symbolised the soul of Bengaluru's shared culture.
The entire procession covered nearly 22 kilometres, passing through key areas of the old city. Devotees from neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also took part in it.
Bengaluru City police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the event was peaceful. "From midnight until around 9.30 to 10 am, the procession continued without any untoward incident. Our officers followed a clear route map, and more than 2,000 personnel, including three DCPs, were deployed," he said, thanking the public for maintaining peace and cooperation.
Security arrangements included CCTV monitoring, drone surveillance, and coordinated efforts by the police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and district administration. Special bus services were arranged to manage the large crowds.
State Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy, who attended the festival, said, "Bengaluru Karaga is not just a festival of one community. It represents the cultural identity of the entire city. I prayed for peace and prosperity for all."
Despite the city's rapid modernisation, the Karaga continues to hold its place as a living tradition dating back to the time of Kempegowda. Rooted in the faith of the Thigala community, it has grown into a festival that belongs to all.
As the Karaga returned to the temple and the rituals concluded with prayers for peace, the festival once again left behind a message that resonates deeply in today's times. In the quiet embrace of devotion and shared belief, Bengaluru reaffirmed that harmony is not just an idea, but a way of life.
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