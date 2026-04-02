ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Karaga Festival Ends With Devotion & Harmony, Lakhs Witness Sacred Tradition

Bengaluru: The historic and world-renowned Bengaluru Karaga festival culminated on Thursday with traditional rituals, drawing lakhs of devotees and showcasing a rare and heartfelt bond between communities.

The Karaga procession began around 2:10 am from the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Thigalarapete, marking the start of one of the city's oldest cultural traditions. The temple area, decorated like a bride, stood illuminated as devotees gathered in large numbers. This year, more than 10 lakh people participated, witnessing the sacred Karaga, which represents Goddess Draupadi.

Priest Gnanendra carried the floral Karaga with balance and devotion, moving through the narrow streets as chants of faith echoed through the night. Devotees stayed awake, waiting along the route to catch a glimpse of the procession. The Karaga travelled across several historic areas, visiting 26 temples, including Annamma Temple, before returning to the main temple in the morning hours.

The Karaga travelled across several historic areas, visiting 26 temples. (ETV Bharat)

One of the most moving moments of the festival unfolded at the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpet, where the procession was welcomed with warmth and reverence. The visit to the dargah, a tradition followed for generations, reflected a deep sense of shared faith and mutual respect between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Speaking about the ritual, Dargah Mujawar Feroz Musharraf said, "Every year, the Karaga comes here and completes three rounds. Flowers are offered, and prayers are performed. People from both communities take part without any difference." He added that the dargah stands as a place where unity is lived, not just spoken about.