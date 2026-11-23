ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Jatre From December 4 to 13; 200 Cultural Programmes To Celebrate City's Heritage And Diversity

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda chaired a meeting in Bengaluru on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will organise 'Bengaluru Jatre' from December 4 to 13, featuring over 200 cultural programmes across the city's five municipal corporations to celebrate Bengaluru's heritage, history, languages, and cultural diversity.

Announcing the festival, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the initiative, conceived in 2023, aims to bring the city together as one large village. He said improving urban life should go beyond infrastructure to include art, literature, culture, recreation, and public participation. The festival is being organised in line with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's vision.

500 folk artistes to lead inaugural procession

The festival will open on December 4 with a procession along MG Road and Brigade Road, featuring around 500 folk artistes from 20 troupes representing different parts of Karnataka. Shivakumar will flag off the procession at 4 PM, followed by musical performances from 6 PM. Unlike conventional single-venue festivals, programmes will be spread across roads, parks, auditoriums, colleges, museums, malls, technology parks and Metro stations, with participation from government departments, cultural institutions, private organisations and community groups. Heritage, communities and neighbourhoods take centre stage

A special presentation at Fort High School grounds will recreate Kempegowda's vision of Bengaluru and showcase traditional occupations alongside today's gig workers and service-sector employees. Heritage landmarks, including historic temples, churches, and mosques, and the Kadlekai Parishe will also be highlighted through an online 'Bengaluru Treasure Hunt' for young people.