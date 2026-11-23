Bengaluru Jatre From December 4 to 13; 200 Cultural Programmes To Celebrate City's Heritage And Diversity
500 folk artistes to lead inaugural procession; Sanjith Hegde and Sunidhi Chauhan to perform at grand finale.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will organise 'Bengaluru Jatre' from December 4 to 13, featuring over 200 cultural programmes across the city's five municipal corporations to celebrate Bengaluru's heritage, history, languages, and cultural diversity.
Announcing the festival, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the initiative, conceived in 2023, aims to bring the city together as one large village. He said improving urban life should go beyond infrastructure to include art, literature, culture, recreation, and public participation. The festival is being organised in line with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's vision.
500 folk artistes to lead inaugural procession
The festival will open on December 4 with a procession along MG Road and Brigade Road, featuring around 500 folk artistes from 20 troupes representing different parts of Karnataka. Shivakumar will flag off the procession at 4 PM, followed by musical performances from 6 PM.
Unlike conventional single-venue festivals, programmes will be spread across roads, parks, auditoriums, colleges, museums, malls, technology parks and Metro stations, with participation from government departments, cultural institutions, private organisations and community groups.
Heritage, communities and neighbourhoods take centre stage
A special presentation at Fort High School grounds will recreate Kempegowda's vision of Bengaluru and showcase traditional occupations alongside today's gig workers and service-sector employees. Heritage landmarks, including historic temples, churches, and mosques, and the Kadlekai Parishe will also be highlighted through an online 'Bengaluru Treasure Hunt' for young people.
Communities like Devanga, Tigala and Madivala, along with Telugu, Tamil and other language-speaking communities, will showcase their traditions near Russell Market in Shivajinagar.
Ravindra Kalakshetra will host nine days of programmes, while Ranga Shankara, Indian Music Academy, Bangalore International Centre and National Gallery of Modern Art will participate. Educational institutions, including Christ University, Mount Carmel College, BMS College and Ramaiah College, are also joining.
Cultural stages will be set up at Ram Mandir Grounds, Shalini Grounds and ITI Grounds. Freedom Park will host cultural, children's and food festivals on December 5 and 6. Malls, technology parks, the Infosys campus, around 50 parks, Metro stations and Majestic Bus Station will also host performances.
Book fair returns; finale on December 13
The Bengaluru Book Fair will return on December 11, 12 and 13, with its venue to be announced. The festival will conclude at Manekshaw Parade Ground with performances by Sanjith Hegde and Sunidhi Chauhan. Entry will be free, subject to advance registration and QR-code verification.
GBA estimates expenditure at around Rs. 20 crore. The Police Department will coordinate traffic arrangements, including a possible two-hour road closure during the inaugural procession.
Calling for public participation, Krishna Byre Gowda said Bengaluru Jatre should become a people's festival.