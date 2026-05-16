When Will WFH Return? Bengaluru Techies Hopeful Of Remote Work After PM Modi's Fuel-Saving Push
PM Modi's appeal quickly became a major talking point in Bengaluru’s IT corridors, especially in areas like Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Bellandur
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to revive work-from-home practices to save fuel amid rising global oil prices has sparked fresh hope among Bengaluru’s techies, many of whom are eager to avoid the city’s daily traffic struggles and spend more time with their families.
The Prime Minister, while addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad last week, urged citizens and institutions to conserve fuel in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and pressure on global energy supplies. He suggested measures such as work from home, online meetings, public transport, carpooling, and reduced non-essential travel to cut fuel consumption and lower India’s import burden.
The appeal quickly became a major talking point in Bengaluru’s IT corridors, especially in areas like Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Bellandur, where long commutes and traffic congestion remain a daily challenge for lakhs of employees. Many tech professionals say they already have complete workstation setups at home and see little reason to spend hours travelling only to sit in front of the same laptop at the office.
A software engineer working with a global e-commerce platform said mandatory office attendance due to client requirements had reduced the time she spends with her family. “My two-year-old child sees me only for a couple of hours a day. If there is an appeal from the Prime Minister himself, I hope companies will understand and allow us to work from home again,” she said.
Another employee working at a startup in Indiranagar said office interactions help in quicker coordination. “Walking up to someone’s desk and sorting things out in five minutes often saves long email chains and repeated follow-ups,” she said. However, she added that avoiding nearly two-and-a-half hours of traffic every day improves both productivity and mental health. “A hybrid model works best for me,” she said.
Managers in several companies confirmed that employees had already started enquiring about possible changes in work policies following the Prime Minister’s remarks. A senior manager at a major e-commerce company said many team members approached him on Monday morning, asking whether the company would consider remote work again.
“Saving fuel and commute time is beneficial, but prolonged work from home can reduce team collaboration,” he said. He also pointed to the wider economic impact of large-scale remote work. According to him, restaurants, cab drivers, transport operators, and small businesses around tech parks depend heavily on office crowds for their income.
While a full return to remote work appears unlikely for now, many in Bengaluru’s tech industry believe a balanced hybrid model may once again become the preferred option if the fuel situation worsens further.
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