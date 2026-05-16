ETV Bharat / state

When Will WFH Return? Bengaluru Techies Hopeful Of Remote Work After PM Modi's Fuel-Saving Push

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to revive work-from-home practices to save fuel amid rising global oil prices has sparked fresh hope among Bengaluru’s techies, many of whom are eager to avoid the city’s daily traffic struggles and spend more time with their families.

The Prime Minister, while addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad last week, urged citizens and institutions to conserve fuel in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and pressure on global energy supplies. He suggested measures such as work from home, online meetings, public transport, carpooling, and reduced non-essential travel to cut fuel consumption and lower India’s import burden.

The appeal quickly became a major talking point in Bengaluru’s IT corridors, especially in areas like Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Bellandur, where long commutes and traffic congestion remain a daily challenge for lakhs of employees. Many tech professionals say they already have complete workstation setups at home and see little reason to spend hours travelling only to sit in front of the same laptop at the office.

A software engineer working with a global e-commerce platform said mandatory office attendance due to client requirements had reduced the time she spends with her family. “My two-year-old child sees me only for a couple of hours a day. If there is an appeal from the Prime Minister himself, I hope companies will understand and allow us to work from home again,” she said.