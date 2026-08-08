‘Bengaluru Is Central To US-India Relationship’: Shivakumar Seeks US Consulate, Wider Academic And Innovation Partnerships
Shivakumar said Bengaluru is home to more than 1,000 US companies, around 80,000 American citizens, 10,000 startups and a technology workforce of over one million.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 2:39 AM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 4:43 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged the United States to establish a full-fledged Consulate in Bengaluru, citing the city’s growing importance in technology, innovation and India-US cooperation.
Speaking at the inauguration of the QUANTUM exhibition at Science Gallery Bengaluru on Thursday, Shivakumar said Bengaluru is home to more than 1,000 US companies, around 80,000 American citizens, 10,000 startups and a technology workforce of over one million.
“Bengaluru has earned a US Consulate. It is America’s largest technology and innovation partner in India. We are asking for a full-fledged US Consulate, not just a trade office,” he said. A permanent diplomatic presence, he said, would deepen cooperation in technology, research, innovation, defence, space and aerospace while signalling to American companies, researchers and universities that Bengaluru is central to the US-India relationship.
Shivakumar assured the Karnataka government’s support in securing state-level clearances and working with the US Embassy. Visa services could follow later when the US government considers it appropriate, he added.
Highlighting Karnataka’s quantum technology initiatives, Shivakumar said India’s first Quantum City was being developed at Hesaraghatta as an ecosystem of research laboratories. Bengaluru’s emerging quantum ecosystem is being anchored by the Karnataka Quantum Mission.
Under the Local Economy Accelerator Program, the government has also established a Centre of Excellence in Quantum Artificial Intelligence and Computing at IIIT Dharwad, the first such centre outside Bengaluru.
Shivakumar said quantum science would increasingly influence computing, communication, healthcare and advanced manufacturing. “It is our responsibility to ensure our young people can engage with these developments,” he said, stressing the importance of public engagement with science. The Chief Minister also sought US support for Karnataka’s proposed Educational, Skill and Innovation Corridors connecting the State with leading American academic and innovation ecosystems.
“Our objective is simple: to connect classrooms to laboratories, laboratories to startups, and startups to global markets,” he said. Karnataka plans partnerships with American universities and research institutions for joint research, curriculum development and industry-aligned learning. It also seeks collaboration with Centres of Excellence, incubators, accelerators and research parks in Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin and Pittsburgh, providing startups access to research facilities, mentorship, venture capital networks and international markets.
Shivakumar congratulated Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Science Gallery Bengaluru Founder-Director Dr Jahnavi Phalkey and their team.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, IT, BT and Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Dr Jahnavi Phalkey and others attended the programme.