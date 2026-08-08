ETV Bharat / state

‘Bengaluru Is Central To US-India Relationship’: Shivakumar Seeks US Consulate, Wider Academic And Innovation Partnerships

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged the United States to establish a full-fledged Consulate in Bengaluru, citing the city’s growing importance in technology, innovation and India-US cooperation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the QUANTUM exhibition at Science Gallery Bengaluru on Thursday, Shivakumar said Bengaluru is home to more than 1,000 US companies, around 80,000 American citizens, 10,000 startups and a technology workforce of over one million.

“Bengaluru has earned a US Consulate. It is America’s largest technology and innovation partner in India. We are asking for a full-fledged US Consulate, not just a trade office,” he said. A permanent diplomatic presence, he said, would deepen cooperation in technology, research, innovation, defence, space and aerospace while signalling to American companies, researchers and universities that Bengaluru is central to the US-India relationship.

Shivakumar assured the Karnataka government’s support in securing state-level clearances and working with the US Embassy. Visa services could follow later when the US government considers it appropriate, he added.

Highlighting Karnataka’s quantum technology initiatives, Shivakumar said India’s first Quantum City was being developed at Hesaraghatta as an ecosystem of research laboratories. Bengaluru’s emerging quantum ecosystem is being anchored by the Karnataka Quantum Mission.