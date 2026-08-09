ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru's Iconic Lalbagh Attracts Over One Lakh Visitors In Three Days; Ganga Dynasty’s Legacy Takes Centre Stage

Bengaluru: The 220th edition of the Flower Show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Karnataka capital Bengaluru has drawn more than one lakh visitors within its first three days of opening, with large weekend crowds turning up despite intermittent rain to experience floral installations inspired by the history and legacy of Karnataka’s Ganga dynasty.

Organised by the Horticulture Department from August 6 to 17 at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore, this year’s show is themed around “Shri Ganga Samrajya Vaibhava”. More than 136 varieties of flowers, including chrysanthemums, roses and orchids, have been used to transform Lalbagh into a colourful showcase of the dynasty’s administration, culture, farmers and contributions to Karnataka.

A view of the iconic Lalbagh flower garden in Bengaluru (IANS)

The replica of the Begur Nageshwara Temple recreated with flowers is among the main attractions, while specially designed selfie points have also been drawing crowds.

Visitor figures provided for August 8 show 43,200 adults, 3,580 children and 11,310 students, while the stated total attendance was 58,310, generating Rs 31,00,200 in revenue. However, the category-wise figures add up to 58,090. Another set of figures cited for Saturday recorded 59,108 visitors, comprising 38,356 adults, 5,877 children and 14,875 students.