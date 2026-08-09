Bengaluru's Iconic Lalbagh Attracts Over One Lakh Visitors In Three Days; Ganga Dynasty’s Legacy Takes Centre Stage
Main attraction is the replica of the Begur Nageshwara Temple recreated with flowers besides the selfie points for visitors, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST|
Updated : August 9, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Bengaluru: The 220th edition of the Flower Show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Karnataka capital Bengaluru has drawn more than one lakh visitors within its first three days of opening, with large weekend crowds turning up despite intermittent rain to experience floral installations inspired by the history and legacy of Karnataka’s Ganga dynasty.
Organised by the Horticulture Department from August 6 to 17 at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore, this year’s show is themed around “Shri Ganga Samrajya Vaibhava”. More than 136 varieties of flowers, including chrysanthemums, roses and orchids, have been used to transform Lalbagh into a colourful showcase of the dynasty’s administration, culture, farmers and contributions to Karnataka.
The replica of the Begur Nageshwara Temple recreated with flowers is among the main attractions, while specially designed selfie points have also been drawing crowds.
Visitor figures provided for August 8 show 43,200 adults, 3,580 children and 11,310 students, while the stated total attendance was 58,310, generating Rs 31,00,200 in revenue. However, the category-wise figures add up to 58,090. Another set of figures cited for Saturday recorded 59,108 visitors, comprising 38,356 adults, 5,877 children and 14,875 students.
Heavy footfall and restrictions on vehicle parking around Lalbagh led to congestion near its four gates, with traffic police and Horticulture Department personnel managing vehicles and visitors throughout the day.
After inaugurating the Lalbagh Flower show, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said Lalbagh represents more than recreation.
“Lalbagh is not just a park, it is history. This year’s flower show has been created keeping in mind the farmers of the Ganga Empire. The lakes built by the Gangas are still alive and have protected us during difficult times,” he said, adding that Ganga history reflected equality, farmers’ lives and their struggles.
Shivakumar also said the government was exploring the creation of more large parks in Bengaluru. He has sought permission for a park on Defence land, which would remain under Defence ownership, and plans to meet the Defence Minister. A similar proposal involving forest land within Bengaluru has been discussed with Forest officials, with agencies including GBA, BDA and the Horticulture Department being considered for implementation.
As part of the flower show, Kannada actor Amulya Jagadish inaugurated exhibitions featuring Ikebana, Pushpabharati, floral rangoli, vegetable carving, Dutch flower arrangements and Thai art. “Encouraging such art forms will provide greater support to artists,” Amulya said, appreciating the exhibition.
Horticulture Department Director Ibrahim Maigoor, Additional Director Dr. M. Jagadish, Deputy Directors Balakrishna and Kusuma, among others, attended the programme.
Entry costs Rs 80 for adults and Rs 30 for children on regular days, while adult tickets cost Rs 100 on Saturdays and holidays. Schoolchildren up to Class 10 wearing uniforms are allowed free entry.
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