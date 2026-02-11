Bengaluru Hospital Launches Artificial Intelligence Glasses To Aid Blind, Low Vision Patients
The glasses can read text in 18 Indian and several foreign languages, translate content, identify colours, detect signboards, and interpret handwritten prescriptions or notes.
Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly reshaping assistive healthcare in India. A city-based eye hospital became the launchpad for a new AI-enabled assistive device designed to help people with complete visual impairment live more independently.
The technology is designed to enhance mobility, improve situational awareness and enable users to navigate daily life with greater confidence and safety.
The Smart Vision Glasses Ultra, developed by SHG Technologies and clinically validated by Narayana Nethralaya, were unveiled as a wearable aid that resembles regular eyewear but works as a digital guide.
Designed for people who are blind or have severe low vision, the device helps users understand their surroundings and move more independently in everyday environments.
Homegrown Assistive Innovation
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Mohammed Danish, Optometrist at the Buds to Blossoms Department of Narayana Nethralaya, explained that the device is the result of years of clinical experience with visually impaired patients.
“This product is powered by Artificial Intelligence. It can identify objects and obstacles, recognise faces, read text and help with navigation,” he said, adding, “Unlike general smart glasses available in the market, this device is designed specifically for people with low vision or complete blindness.”
According to Dr Danish, the Buds to Blossoms clinic has spent over a decade working with children and adults who have complex vision and neurological conditions. The department has helped many physically challenged children transition into mainstream schools through multidisciplinary therapies.
“That long clinical experience gave the foundation for this kind of innovation. We understand what patients actually need in their daily lives, and that feedback has shaped the development of devices like the Smart Vision Glasses Ultra,” he added.
Features Designed For Daily Living
The Smart Vision Glasses Ultra include AI-based object detection, facial recognition, currency identification and navigation support. A built-in LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) sensor scans the surroundings and provides a description via a private Bluetooth speaker.
The glasses can read text in all 18 Indian languages and several foreign languages. They offer built-in translation options. They can identify colours and detect signboards in public places, such as metro stations. They also read handwritten prescriptions or classroom notes.
An emergency calling feature is integrated into the system. When activated, it sends the user’s location, the user's last spoken words, and a front-view image to a designated contact.
Dr Danish said around 300 to 400 low vision patients visit Narayana Nethralaya every year, of whom nearly 200 are blind.
“Last year, about 50 patients adopted this device. Many of them told us that it gave them more confidence. It goes beyond the white cane. When they can hear the name of an object or identify a person in front of them, it changes their sense of independence,” he said.
Patients Share Their Experience
For beneficiaries like Gurumurthy, the device has made routine tasks easier. “Earlier, I had to depend on others to identify currency notes or read signboards. Now the glasses tell me what is in front of me. I feel more confident when I step out alone,” he said.
Ayesha, another user, said the reading feature has helped her regain access to information. “I can listen to text in different languages and even hear the news or weather updates. It feels like I have more control over my day,” she said.
Girish Kumar said the navigation assistance has been particularly useful in crowded places. “The glasses alert me about obstacles. That gives me a sense of safety when I am walking outside,” he said.
Affordability And Accessibility
Priced at around Rs 46,000 including GST, the Smart Vision Glasses Ultra are a more affordable option than imported assistive technologies. Imported devices, such as OrCam or Envision Glasses, are often much more expensive.
Dr Danish acknowledged that affordability remains a concern. This is especially true for patients from rural and low-income backgrounds. “Our counsellors guide patients about available government schemes. In some cases, after proper verification, devices can be provided free of cost to those who cannot afford them,” he said.
The hospital has worked with SHG Technologies for 4-5 years. Their collaboration covers the Smart Vision Glasses Ultra and Aura Vision Glasses. The Aura Vision Glasses enhance residual vision through magnification, contrast improvement and zoom functions.
Future versions should focus on improving battery life, camera quality, and cosmetic design. These changes will help users feel comfortable wearing them in public without drawing attention.
Millions of Indians live with irreversible visual impairment. Assistive technologies like these can restore mobility, access to information, and personal confidence. As Dr Danish put it, “The goal is simple. We want our patients to live as independently as possible.”
