Bengaluru Hospital Launches Artificial Intelligence Glasses To Aid Blind, Low Vision Patients

The AI-enabled wearable assists blind and low vision individuals with navigation and object recognition. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly reshaping assistive healthcare in India. A city-based eye hospital became the launchpad for a new AI-enabled assistive device designed to help people with complete visual impairment live more independently.

The technology is designed to enhance mobility, improve situational awareness and enable users to navigate daily life with greater confidence and safety.

The Smart Vision Glasses Ultra, developed by SHG Technologies and clinically validated by Narayana Nethralaya, were unveiled as a wearable aid that resembles regular eyewear but works as a digital guide.

Designed for people who are blind or have severe low vision, the device helps users understand their surroundings and move more independently in everyday environments.

Homegrown Assistive Innovation

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Mohammed Danish, Optometrist at the Buds to Blossoms Department of Narayana Nethralaya, explained that the device is the result of years of clinical experience with visually impaired patients.

“This product is powered by Artificial Intelligence. It can identify objects and obstacles, recognise faces, read text and help with navigation,” he said, adding, “Unlike general smart glasses available in the market, this device is designed specifically for people with low vision or complete blindness.”

According to Dr Danish, the Buds to Blossoms clinic has spent over a decade working with children and adults who have complex vision and neurological conditions. The department has helped many physically challenged children transition into mainstream schools through multidisciplinary therapies.

“That long clinical experience gave the foundation for this kind of innovation. We understand what patients actually need in their daily lives, and that feedback has shaped the development of devices like the Smart Vision Glasses Ultra,” he added.

Features Designed For Daily Living

The Smart Vision Glasses Ultra include AI-based object detection, facial recognition, currency identification and navigation support. A built-in LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) sensor scans the surroundings and provides a description via a private Bluetooth speaker.

The glasses can read text in all 18 Indian languages and several foreign languages. They offer built-in translation options. They can identify colours and detect signboards in public places, such as metro stations. They also read handwritten prescriptions or classroom notes.

An emergency calling feature is integrated into the system. When activated, it sends the user’s location, the user's last spoken words, and a front-view image to a designated contact.