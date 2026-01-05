Bengaluru Horror: Infant Rescued From House Prepared For Ritual Sacrifice For 'Treasure'
Published : January 5, 2026 at 1:27 AM IST
Bengaluru (Hoskote): A shocking incident involving an alleged attempt to sacrifice an 8-month-old boy came to light in Karnataka. The Child Protection Unit and the police rescued the child on a complaint that an attempt was made to kill him for the sake of treasure.
The incident took place in Janatha Colony of Sulibele in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru. The Child Protection Unit, Child Line, Women and Children Department and Sulibele police raided the house of Syed Imran.
Speaking to the media, Child Development Project Officer Shivamma said, "We received a call from the children's helpline. A complaint was lodged that an 8-month-old boy was being kept in a house for sacrifice him for treasure. Based on this, the Child Protection Unit, Child Line, and police raided and rescued the boy. A hole was dug in a room of that house. Pooja materials were found at the scene.”
The officer said the infant would be handed over to the CWC on Monday. Currently, the child is kept at a children's home. "After going to the spot, we were opposed by people who said they we are raising the child and are not sacrificing him. But we rescued the child because a complaint was received," she added.
According to the police, the couple said they had adopted the infant. Upon verification, it was found that he was not adopted legally. “There are no documents for the adoption. An inquiry will be held in the Child Welfare Committee on Monday. Syed Imran's statement will be taken here. After that, we will take further legal action," the official added.