ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Horror: Infant Rescued From House Prepared For Ritual Sacrifice For 'Treasure'

The portion of the house dugged out by police to rescue the infant. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru (Hoskote): A shocking incident involving an alleged attempt to sacrifice an 8-month-old boy came to light in Karnataka. The Child Protection Unit and the police rescued the child on a complaint that an attempt was made to kill him for the sake of treasure.

The incident took place in Janatha Colony of Sulibele in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru. The Child Protection Unit, Child Line, Women and Children Department and Sulibele police raided the house of Syed Imran.

Speaking to the media, Child Development Project Officer Shivamma said, "We received a call from the children's helpline. A complaint was lodged that an 8-month-old boy was being kept in a house for sacrifice him for treasure. Based on this, the Child Protection Unit, Child Line, and police raided and rescued the boy. A hole was dug in a room of that house. Pooja materials were found at the scene.”