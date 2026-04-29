Heavy Rain Causes Wall Collapse In Bengaluru, Seven Feared Dead
The deceased were street vendors who had been doing business for years on the footpath adjoining the hospital's compound wall in the busy Shivajinagar area.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Bengaluru: As many as seven persons including two children are feared dead while several others were injured after a compound wall of the Bengaluru's Bowring Hospital collapsed on them due to heavy rains on Wednesday evening.
The deceased were street vendors who had been doing business for years on the footpath adjoining the hospital's compound wall in the busy Shivajinagar area. The identification and other details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemath Kumar Singh visited the spot. Singh said the wall collapsed due to the heavy rains that lashed the city for over an hour.
According to onlookers, those present at the spot did not get the time to run away as the wall collapsed on them suddenly and they were all buried under the debris. Other street vendors and shopkeepers pulled out some of those buried under the debris and shifted them to the hospital.
Eyewitnesses said vendors and pedestrians had taken shelter beside an old wall, using a large tarpaulin sheet for cover as the rain intensified. “As the rain and winds picked up suddenly, people gathered under the tarpaulin. Within moments, the wall collapsed,” a witness said. Emergency teams were alerted and joined the operation. The exact number of casualties is yet to be officially confirmed, but authorities fear multiple fatalities given the number of people present at the site during the collapse.
The India Meteorological Department had earlier forecast rain on April 29 and 30 and issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with strong winds across parts of Karnataka. The forecast materialised as several areas reported sharp showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.
Rain and hail were reported from Shantinagar, Lalbagh, Wilson Garden, Jayanagar, MG Road, Shivajinagar, Majestic, Malleswaram, JP Nagar, Basavanagudi and surrounding localities. Trinity Circle and parts of central Bengaluru also witnessed hailstones. Areas such as Yelahanka, Vidyaranyapura and Jalahalli remained under cloudy skies with more rain expected.
The sudden downpour disrupted evening traffic, leaving commuters stranded in multiple stretches. Many two-wheeler riders took shelter under flyovers and skywalks, while roadside vendors struggled to protect their goods. Traffic congestion was reported in several parts as vehicles slowed down on waterlogged roads.
The rain also led to incidents of damage. Trees were uprooted in some areas due to strong winds, including on the Sheshadripuram–Malleswaram road, leading to temporary closure. In Goraguntepalya, a fallen tree damaged a parked car, though no injuries were reported. At Shivananda Circle, a large tree collapse damaged three cars and four bikes.
Rainwater entered the premises of Vidhana Soudha, including the first-floor corridor and the office of the Leader of the Opposition. Files, computers and furniture were reportedly affected. Waterlogging was also reported at the KSRTC hospital.
Residents, who had been reeling under temperatures touching 36°C in recent days, welcomed the sudden change. “At last, the rain has come,” some said, even as commuters faced inconvenience. The weather department has forecast more rain until May 5, with winds of 30–40 kmph and chances of hail in isolated areas.
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