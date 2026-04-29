ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Causes Wall Collapse In Bengaluru, Seven Feared Dead

Bengaluru: As many as seven persons including two children are feared dead while several others were injured after a compound wall of the Bengaluru's Bowring Hospital collapsed on them due to heavy rains on Wednesday evening.



The deceased were street vendors who had been doing business for years on the footpath adjoining the hospital's compound wall in the busy Shivajinagar area. The identification and other details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemath Kumar Singh visited the spot. Singh said the wall collapsed due to the heavy rains that lashed the city for over an hour.

According to onlookers, those present at the spot did not get the time to run away as the wall collapsed on them suddenly and they were all buried under the debris. Other street vendors and shopkeepers pulled out some of those buried under the debris and shifted them to the hospital.

Rainwater accumulated under a flyover in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Eyewitnesses said vendors and pedestrians had taken shelter beside an old wall, using a large tarpaulin sheet for cover as the rain intensified. “As the rain and winds picked up suddenly, people gathered under the tarpaulin. Within moments, the wall collapsed,” a witness said. Emergency teams were alerted and joined the operation. The exact number of casualties is yet to be officially confirmed, but authorities fear multiple fatalities given the number of people present at the site during the collapse.