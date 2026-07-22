ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Has One Public Toilet For 30,000 Citizens, Reveals Study

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city, with 1.4 crore people, has only about 900 public toilets, making it one public toilet for every 25,000 to 30,000 citizens, revealed a public toilet audit report released by a voluntary organisation on Wednesday.

The report prepared by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) highlighted that while Bengaluru has grown into a global city with a population exceeding 1.4 crore, public sanitation infrastructure has failed to keep pace.

"With only 800–900 public toilets across the city (479 officially listed under GBA), Bengaluru has approximately one public toilet for every 25,000–30,000 citizens, far below the city's growing needs,” says the report.

The organisation said that the audit conducted during April and May 2026 by its civic leaders and student volunteers unit, B.CLIP, provides a comprehensive assessment of the city's public sanitation infrastructure, focusing on functionality, hygiene, accessibility, safety, and user experience.

The audit reveals serious concerns about the condition and accessibility of public toilets across Bengaluru: Of the 142 public toilets audited across Central, North, South and West Bengaluru, 37 toilets (26 per cent) were completely non-functional.

“Only six toilets (4.2 per cent) were rated ‘Very Clean’. 58 per cent of toilets have persistent foul odour. Only 56 per cent of toilets are adequately lit, raising significant safety concerns, especially for women,” the report said. According to the report, only nine toilets have ramps, making nearly 94 per cent inaccessible to persons with disabilities.

Water was available in only around 40 per cent of functional toilets, while none of the toilets had soap dispensers or dustbins. B.PAC said that only 15 per cent of the caretakers were women. Also, contractor information and user charges were largely absent, limiting public accountability.