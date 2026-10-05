ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Gym Trainer Dies After Assault At Party; Three Colleagues Held

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old gym and personal trainer died after he was allegedly assaulted during a party at an apartment in Kempapura, Hebbal, in the early hours of Sunday. Police have registered a case against three of his colleagues and taken them into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Nandan, who worked as a gym and personal trainer at .

The incident occurred after the gym’s first anniversary celebrations and award ceremony on Saturday night. After the programme, Nandan informed his family that he would return home late or the following morning and left with his colleagues and friends.

Nandan was the personal trainer of a man identified as Anush. After the celebrations, Nandan, along with his colleagues Vishwa, Sharath and Nishanth, went to Anush’s apartment, where they attended a party.

According to police, a heated argument broke out between Nandan and the others during the party over personal issues. Nandan was allegedly assaulted and suffered serious injuries.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Hebbal for treatment but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

A case has been registered at Amruthahalli police station against Vishwa, Sharath and Nishanth. Police have taken all three into custody and are questioning them.

Northeast Division DCP G K Mithun Kumar said the police received information about a quarrel at Anush’s residence around 7 to 7.30 AM.

“Prima facie, it appears that the incident occurred due to personal reasons. Further investigation is being conducted to ascertain the exact reason,” the DCP said.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the scene and other technical evidence as part of the investigation.

The exact circumstances leading to Nandan’s death and the motive behind the alleged assault are being investigated.