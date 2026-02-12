ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Gets Centre Of Excellence For Green Skills And Applied AI, 30,000 Students To Be Trained In Three Years

Bengaluru: Karnataka Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar on Thursday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Green Skills and Applied Artificial Intelligence for Climate Action at SKSJTI Government Polytechnic College, Bengaluru.

The centre has been set up by the One Million for One Billion (1M1B) Foundation in collaboration with Microsoft and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Startup Hub, with support from the Government of Karnataka. It aims to equip students with skills in artificial intelligence and climate-focused technologies, preparing them for careers in the emerging green economy.

Describing the facility as a turning point for technical education in the state, Sudhakar said, “This Centre of Excellence will bring life to the technological ideas, innovations and aspirations of our students. A new chapter has begun in Karnataka’s higher education ecosystem.” He added that the government is focusing on employment-oriented education and skill development in its institutions. “This centre will significantly expand career pathways and employment opportunities for students,” he said.

The Minister announced that 30,000 students will be trained over the next three years. In the longer term, the programme aims to engage one lakh youth by 2030, with 20,000 expected to be trained in the first year. Organisers said at least 10,000 participants will be supported with job placements, internships and apprenticeships.

Hands-On Training in Green Technologies

The centre will provide practical exposure in areas such as waste management, solar energy, sustainable mobility, safe drinking water and tree plantation. The facility includes a solar power plant, a hybrid solar and wind energy system and technical equipment for hands-on learning.