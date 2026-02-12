Bengaluru Gets Centre Of Excellence For Green Skills And Applied AI, 30,000 Students To Be Trained In Three Years
Published : February 12, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar on Thursday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Green Skills and Applied Artificial Intelligence for Climate Action at SKSJTI Government Polytechnic College, Bengaluru.
The centre has been set up by the One Million for One Billion (1M1B) Foundation in collaboration with Microsoft and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Startup Hub, with support from the Government of Karnataka. It aims to equip students with skills in artificial intelligence and climate-focused technologies, preparing them for careers in the emerging green economy.
Describing the facility as a turning point for technical education in the state, Sudhakar said, “This Centre of Excellence will bring life to the technological ideas, innovations and aspirations of our students. A new chapter has begun in Karnataka’s higher education ecosystem.” He added that the government is focusing on employment-oriented education and skill development in its institutions. “This centre will significantly expand career pathways and employment opportunities for students,” he said.
The Minister announced that 30,000 students will be trained over the next three years. In the longer term, the programme aims to engage one lakh youth by 2030, with 20,000 expected to be trained in the first year. Organisers said at least 10,000 participants will be supported with job placements, internships and apprenticeships.
Hands-On Training in Green Technologies
The centre will provide practical exposure in areas such as waste management, solar energy, sustainable mobility, safe drinking water and tree plantation. The facility includes a solar power plant, a hybrid solar and wind energy system and technical equipment for hands-on learning.
Sudhakar said innovation centres like this would help students address real-world challenges. “Artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday life. We must ensure our youth are prepared to use it responsibly and productively,” he noted. Bengaluru hosts the first such centre in the country. Microsoft plans to establish similar facilities in five other states, with Karnataka given priority in the rollout.
Boot Camps, Mentorship and Climate Commitment
The programme will include boot camps, mentorship sessions and placement assistance to help students transition into the workforce. Officials said the initiative is designed to create a talent pool capable of supporting India’s green economy and climate goals.
During the event, students and participants took a pledge to work towards limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. They committed to promoting climate education, supporting clean energy and adopting sustainable practices. Sudhakar urged students to make full use of the facility and contribute to global sustainability efforts.
The inauguration was attended by Somanna Palacanda, Global Head at Microsoft; Manju Dhasmana, Head of Microsoft CSR; Chintamani Padmanabhan, Senior Director at Microsoft; Khushboo G. Choudhary, Secretary, Department of Higher Education; Manjushree, Commissioner, Department of Technical Education; Manav Subodh, Founder of 1M1B, and other officials.
