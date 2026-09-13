ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Gears Up For Gowri-Ganesha Festival, Shopping Surges Despite Soaring Flower, Fruit Prices

Bengaluru: Silicon Valley's markets are witnessing a huge surge in shopping ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival, even though the rising prices of flowers, fruits, vegetables and puja materials put pressure on household budgets.

With September 14 being declared a holiday on the occasion of the festival, markets including K R Market, Malleswaram, Basavanagudi, Gandhi Bazaar and Yeshwanthpur are crowded with last minute shopping. Thousands of Bengaluru residents left for their hometowns during the three-day weekend, leading to heavy traffic on Tumkur, Hosur and Ballari roads and large crowds at bus and railway stations.

Small eco-friendly Ganesh idols are in huge demand (ETV Bharat)

Flowers, Fruits Turn Costlier But Festive Shopping Continues

Flower prices have risen sharply as inadequate rainfall and depleted borewells affected cultivation and reduced arrivals. Kanakambara is selling at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300 a kg, jasmine at Rs 500 to Rs 600, chrysanthemum at Rs 200 to Rs 250, roses at Rs 200 to Rs 250 and marigold at Rs 80 to Rs 100.

Equally costly are the fruits with apples selling for up to Rs 300 a kg, while pomegranate costs between Rs 100 and Rs 250.

“Customers are feeling the impact of higher flower prices, but the festival cannot be celebrated without flowers. People are buying smaller quantities rather than giving them up altogether,” said Laxmi, a flower vendor.