Bengaluru Gears Up For Gowri-Ganesha Festival, Shopping Surges Despite Soaring Flower, Fruit Prices
GBA and police have made arrangements for idol immersion at Halasuru, Sankey, Hebbal and Yediyur lakes till 8 pm daily.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: Silicon Valley's markets are witnessing a huge surge in shopping ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival, even though the rising prices of flowers, fruits, vegetables and puja materials put pressure on household budgets.
With September 14 being declared a holiday on the occasion of the festival, markets including K R Market, Malleswaram, Basavanagudi, Gandhi Bazaar and Yeshwanthpur are crowded with last minute shopping. Thousands of Bengaluru residents left for their hometowns during the three-day weekend, leading to heavy traffic on Tumkur, Hosur and Ballari roads and large crowds at bus and railway stations.
Flowers, Fruits Turn Costlier But Festive Shopping Continues
Flower prices have risen sharply as inadequate rainfall and depleted borewells affected cultivation and reduced arrivals. Kanakambara is selling at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300 a kg, jasmine at Rs 500 to Rs 600, chrysanthemum at Rs 200 to Rs 250, roses at Rs 200 to Rs 250 and marigold at Rs 80 to Rs 100.
Equally costly are the fruits with apples selling for up to Rs 300 a kg, while pomegranate costs between Rs 100 and Rs 250.
“Customers are feeling the impact of higher flower prices, but the festival cannot be celebrated without flowers. People are buying smaller quantities rather than giving them up altogether,” said Laxmi, a flower vendor.
Madhuri, a fruit vendor, said demand has picked up despite higher prices. “Families need fruits for puja and festive traditions. Customers ask about prices and sometimes reduce the quantity, but they are still buying,” she said.
Vegetables have also become costlier. Onions are selling at Rs 60 to Rs 70 a kg, beans at Rs 80, beetroot at Rs 50, potatoes at Rs 40 to Rs 50 and ridge gourd at Rs 60.
Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols See Growing Demand
The festival rush has also boosted demand for smaller, eco-friendly Ganesh idols, particularly among schools, colleges and apartment associations, with idols priced between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000. Various designs, including Shiva Ganapati, Krishna Ganesha and idols seated on a lotus, are available in the market.
“People are increasingly asking for smaller idols and natural materials. Families want something suitable for their homes and easier for immersion,” said Ambika, a Ganapati vendor.
Traditional Gowri bagina items are also in demand. Ready-made kits containing grains, turmeric, kumkum, bangles and other customary items are priced between Rs 400 and Rs 600.
“Prices have increased, but women continue to follow the Gowri festival traditions. Many customers are adjusting their spending while ensuring that essential items are purchased,” said Anasuya, a flower vendor.
City Prepares For Idol Immersion
Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials, and police are making arrangements for idol immersion at major locations, including Halasuru, Sankey, Hebbal and Yediyur lakes. Immersion is permitted until 8 pm daily and authorities have advised citizens to prefer clay idols. A ban on meat sales and animal slaughter has also been announced in Bengaluru for September 14.
Despite higher prices and crowded roads, Bengaluru’s markets remain busy, with families balancing increased costs against the customs and celebrations surrounding Gowri-Ganesha.
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