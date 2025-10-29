ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: GBA School Teachers Likely To Get Pending Salaries Soon

Bengaluru: After months of uncertainty, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), formerly known as the BBMP, has finally initiated steps to release the pending salaries of school teachers who have gone unpaid for four months. Officials said the issue is being resolved and the salaries are likely to be credited soon.

This assurance comes as a major relief to nearly 3,000 teachers who have been struggling to meet their daily needs since June 2025. Teachers working in GBA-run schools have not received salaries for the past four months, leading to severe financial distress, with pending Provident Fund (PF), Employees' State Insurance (ESI), and other benefits.

Many teachers say they have been forced to borrow money to meet household expenses and loan commitments. "We have not received salaries since June. Many of us are borrowing from friends or colleagues just to get through the month," said one teacher requesting anonymity.

"Life becomes miserable when you cannot handle emergencies without money. Some of us even borrow from our headmistress to cover daily needs," said another.

GBA Explains Delay and Assures Action

The teachers' associations have repeatedly urged the civic administration and the state education department to intervene. Somashekhar, secretary of the Bengaluru Teachers Association, told ETV Bharat that while a few teachers have received partial payments, the majority are still waiting. "We have submitted multiple memorandums to the chief commissioner of GBA, but our appeals have gone unanswered. The negligence of the concerned officials has pushed many of us into financial hardship," he said.