Bengaluru: GBA School Teachers Likely To Get Pending Salaries Soon
The assurance from the authority came as a breather to nearly 3,000 teachers coping with financial constraints. They had resorted to borrowing for household expenses.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Bengaluru: After months of uncertainty, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), formerly known as the BBMP, has finally initiated steps to release the pending salaries of school teachers who have gone unpaid for four months. Officials said the issue is being resolved and the salaries are likely to be credited soon.
This assurance comes as a major relief to nearly 3,000 teachers who have been struggling to meet their daily needs since June 2025. Teachers working in GBA-run schools have not received salaries for the past four months, leading to severe financial distress, with pending Provident Fund (PF), Employees' State Insurance (ESI), and other benefits.
Many teachers say they have been forced to borrow money to meet household expenses and loan commitments. "We have not received salaries since June. Many of us are borrowing from friends or colleagues just to get through the month," said one teacher requesting anonymity.
"Life becomes miserable when you cannot handle emergencies without money. Some of us even borrow from our headmistress to cover daily needs," said another.
GBA Explains Delay and Assures Action
The teachers' associations have repeatedly urged the civic administration and the state education department to intervene. Somashekhar, secretary of the Bengaluru Teachers Association, told ETV Bharat that while a few teachers have received partial payments, the majority are still waiting. "We have submitted multiple memorandums to the chief commissioner of GBA, but our appeals have gone unanswered. The negligence of the concerned officials has pushed many of us into financial hardship," he said.
Teachers have warned that if the issue persists, it could disrupt teaching activities in civic-run schools. The association has also demanded that PF and ESI contributions be restored immediately, calling the prolonged silence from officials "unjustified and insensitive".
Beena K, chief accounts officer of the GBA, said the delay was partly due to administrative changes during the transition from BBMP to GBA. "The teachers are outsourced staff, and according to my information, the unpaid period is only two months. The delay occurred because of the restructuring process and division of corporations," she said.
She clarified that the responsibility of preparing salary bills lies with the Department of Education (SADPI), while her role is to approve and release payments once bills are submitted. She also said there was confusion after the Special Commissioner for Education reportedly withheld the salaries of some teachers, citing "poor performance".
"If salaries are withheld, there should be proper communication to the teachers, which was not done. We have now taken it up with the concerned department and have spoken to the concerned officials. The process is underway, and I believe the salaries will be credited very soon," she added.
Teachers are Hopeful
After months of financial uncertainty, teachers now see a glimmer of hope as the GBA moves to resolve the payment delay. Officials said coordination between the accounts and education departments has been strengthened to prevent such lapses in the future. For many teachers, this assurance offers long-awaited relief. "We only ask for what we've earned — our salaries. If the issue is settled now, it will help hundreds of families regain stability," said a teacher.
