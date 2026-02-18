ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Garbage Crisis Likely To Return As Villagers Block Over 100 Waste-Laden Trucks

Bengaluru: The garbage crisis is likely to return to haunt Bengalureans again, as villagers stopped hundreds of lorries carrying garbage for disposal at Mittaganahalli and Bellahalli on Wednesday.

Residents of Bellahalli and Mittaganahalli, on the city's outskirts, stopped hundreds of lorries carrying garbage from the city and refused to allow dumping at a yard near their villages. The angry villagers blocked the dumping yard's entry gates by parking tractor-trailers, causing a long queue of garbage-filled lorries.

The villagers alleged that denial of development funds caused severe pollution and health risks in their villages. "None of the promises made by the officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority—including providing safe drinking water and tarred roads or other infrastructure—have been fulfilled in the past two years. Therefore, we have decided not to allow dumping of city waste near our villages," said Ramalingappa from Mittaganahalli.

Following the protest, the GBA officials sought to divert other garbage trucks to a processing unit near Doddaballapur but met stiff resistance from locals there.

Doddaballapur BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju led the protesters and returned the trucks. "As per the agreement only 75 truck-loads of garbage are allowed to be dumped every day at this dump yard. Now they are dumping more than 200 lorries of garbage due to the protest at other dump yards. We will not allow excess garbage to be dumped at the dump yard near Doddaballapur," Dheeraj said.