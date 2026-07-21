Bengaluru Forest Officer Cheated Of Rs 9.96 Lakh By Cyber Criminals
Cyber criminals are now trapping victims by sending across invitations in APK formats though social media platforms like WhatsApp
Published : July 21, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Bengaluru: Resorting to a new tactic, cyber criminals are now trapping victims by sending across invitations in APK formats though social media platforms like WhatsApp. A government official in Bengaluru is the latest to fall victim to this tactic, in which he has been robbed of Rs 9.96 lakh.
Ramesh Babu, a Deputy Zonal Forest Officer, was defrauded on July 13. A case in the matter has been registered at the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) Police Station in Bengaluru (North).
On July 13, Ramesh received an invitation for a wedding engagement from a friend's number. Thinking that it was sent by his friend, he opened it to have a look. When he clicked on the APK file format, a series of messages started coming within just 15 minutes, mentioning amounts being deducted from his bank account.
A sum of Rs 9.96 lakh was withdrawn through seven transactions. It was found that the criminals had hacked the friend’s phone to send the invite to 15 people, including Ramesh.
"The money was deducted within a few minutes of opening the file I received. All the money I had saved for my daughter's wedding was gone. I have not received any compensation yet," Ramesh lamented.
A Police official said, "The public should not open any APK format invitations received through social media. Even if such a file is received from a friend's number, it is advisable to call and confirm. If you are a victim of cyber fraud, you should immediately call the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) and complain."