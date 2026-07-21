ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Forest Officer Cheated Of Rs 9.96 Lakh By Cyber Criminals

Bengaluru: Resorting to a new tactic, cyber criminals are now trapping victims by sending across invitations in APK formats though social media platforms like WhatsApp. A government official in Bengaluru is the latest to fall victim to this tactic, in which he has been robbed of Rs 9.96 lakh.

Ramesh Babu, a Deputy Zonal Forest Officer, was defrauded on July 13. A case in the matter has been registered at the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) Police Station in Bengaluru (North).

On July 13, Ramesh received an invitation for a wedding engagement from a friend's number. Thinking that it was sent by his friend, he opened it to have a look. When he clicked on the APK file format, a series of messages started coming within just 15 minutes, mentioning amounts being deducted from his bank account.