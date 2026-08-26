ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Food Safety Raids: Expired Food, Cockroaches, Blocked Drains Found At 10 Prominent Clubs

Bengaluru: Food Safety and Drugs Control Department officials, along with Greater Bengaluru authorities, inspected 10 clubs across the city and reportedly found expired food products, cockroach-infested storage areas, blocked drains and several violations of food safety and hygiene standards.

The inspections covered Century Club, Karnataka State Cricket Association Club, Bangalore Race Course Club, Bowring Institute, Catholic Club, Badminton Club, Tennis Club, Vijayanagar Club, Mahalakshmi Layout Club and Malleswaram Club.

A senior official from the Food Safety and Drugs Control Department confirmed the inspections to ETV Bharat. The inspection teams examined club kitchens, food-storage facilities, cooking practices and overall cleanliness.

According to the department, it issued notices to clubs where it found violations, directing management to rectify the deficiencies and comply with prescribed food safety standards.

Expired Food, Missing Labels Found

During the inspections, officials reportedly found expired pulses and other food products. Several stored items allegedly lacked expiry dates, maximum retail prices, or other mandatory labelling information.

"These inspections were conducted to verify whether the clubs were maintaining kitchen hygiene and serving food that met prescribed safety and quality standards. Several deficiencies were noticed during the inspections," a senior official told ETV Bharat.

Inspection teams also found prohibited plastic materials and plastic cutting boards in food preparation areas. Some kitchens had blocked drainage systems, increasing the risk of contamination and pest infestation.