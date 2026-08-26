Bengaluru Food Safety Raids: Expired Food, Cockroaches, Blocked Drains Found At 10 Prominent Clubs
Officials examined food-storage practices and segregation arrangements after identifying several conditions that could increase contamination and pest-related risks.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
Bengaluru: Food Safety and Drugs Control Department officials, along with Greater Bengaluru authorities, inspected 10 clubs across the city and reportedly found expired food products, cockroach-infested storage areas, blocked drains and several violations of food safety and hygiene standards.
The inspections covered Century Club, Karnataka State Cricket Association Club, Bangalore Race Course Club, Bowring Institute, Catholic Club, Badminton Club, Tennis Club, Vijayanagar Club, Mahalakshmi Layout Club and Malleswaram Club.
A senior official from the Food Safety and Drugs Control Department confirmed the inspections to ETV Bharat. The inspection teams examined club kitchens, food-storage facilities, cooking practices and overall cleanliness.
According to the department, it issued notices to clubs where it found violations, directing management to rectify the deficiencies and comply with prescribed food safety standards.
Expired Food, Missing Labels Found
During the inspections, officials reportedly found expired pulses and other food products. Several stored items allegedly lacked expiry dates, maximum retail prices, or other mandatory labelling information.
"These inspections were conducted to verify whether the clubs were maintaining kitchen hygiene and serving food that met prescribed safety and quality standards. Several deficiencies were noticed during the inspections," a senior official told ETV Bharat.
Inspection teams also found prohibited plastic materials and plastic cutting boards in food preparation areas. Some kitchens had blocked drainage systems, increasing the risk of contamination and pest infestation.
Cockroaches were reportedly found inside frozen-storage rooms. Officials also found vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items stored together without proper separation.
Allegations Of Rotten Fish Surface
According to the department, inspections also revealed allegations that some clubs had been supplied old or rotten fish. Officials examined stored fish and other non-vegetarian products as part of the quality checks.
"Expired products, cockroach infestation, poor drainage and improper food storage directly affect consumer health. The concerned clubs have been instructed to take corrective measures," the official said.
The findings have raised concerns over food safety at reputed membership-based institutions, where customers expect high standards of hygiene and food quality because of the establishments' reputation.
Authorities are expected to check whether the clubs comply with the notices before deciding on further action. The establishments have been directed to improve sanitation, clear blocked drains, dispose of expired or spoiled food, maintain separate storage for vegetarian and non-vegetarian products and comply with labelling requirements.
The department has made it clear that it will take further action against establishments that fail to rectify the violations within the stipulated period.
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