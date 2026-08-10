ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Food Safety Drive Finds Rotten Meat, Expired Dairy Products at Upscale Hotels; 132 Kg Food Seized

Food Safety and Drug Administration Department officials during the inspection at a hotel. ( Relesae from the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration )

Bengaluru: A special food safety inspection at star hotels in Bengaluru has uncovered rotten meat, fungus-contaminated food, expired milk and curd, unhygienic kitchens and improper storage practices, prompting authorities to seize or destroy 132 kg of food articles and seal a kitchen at UB City.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department launched inspections at three-star and five-star hotels across the city, deploying 30 teams of food safety officers to cover all zones under the GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority) limits. The drive has been underway for the past few days.

According to the department, the inspections revealed several violations relating to food hygiene, storage and expired products. Samples collected from establishments have been sent for laboratory analysis.

At Skyee Lounge on the 16th floor of UB City, inspectors found the kitchen in an unhygienic condition, while meat products were allegedly rotten and affected by fungal growth. Milk and curd that had expired about 10 days earlier were also reportedly found. The kitchen was subsequently closed, locked and sealed.

At Hotel Sky in UB City, officials found 45 kg of rotten chicken and beef, six kg of vegetable cutlets and 15 litres of used cooking oil. A total of 51 kg of food articles considered unfit for consumption was discarded or destroyed as per procedure.