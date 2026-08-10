Bengaluru Food Safety Drive Finds Rotten Meat, Expired Dairy Products at Upscale Hotels; 132 Kg Food Seized
According to the department, the inspections revealed several violations relating to food hygiene, storage and expired products.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 2:39 AM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 2:49 AM IST
Bengaluru: A special food safety inspection at star hotels in Bengaluru has uncovered rotten meat, fungus-contaminated food, expired milk and curd, unhygienic kitchens and improper storage practices, prompting authorities to seize or destroy 132 kg of food articles and seal a kitchen at UB City.
The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department launched inspections at three-star and five-star hotels across the city, deploying 30 teams of food safety officers to cover all zones under the GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority) limits. The drive has been underway for the past few days.
According to the department, the inspections revealed several violations relating to food hygiene, storage and expired products. Samples collected from establishments have been sent for laboratory analysis.
At Skyee Lounge on the 16th floor of UB City, inspectors found the kitchen in an unhygienic condition, while meat products were allegedly rotten and affected by fungal growth. Milk and curd that had expired about 10 days earlier were also reportedly found. The kitchen was subsequently closed, locked and sealed.
At Hotel Sky in UB City, officials found 45 kg of rotten chicken and beef, six kg of vegetable cutlets and 15 litres of used cooking oil. A total of 51 kg of food articles considered unfit for consumption was discarded or destroyed as per procedure.
At Royal Chain Hotel, authorities seized 50 kg of duck meat and five kg of fish, totalling 55 kg. Five kg of green peas were found at Madras Kitchen, while five kg of mushrooms was identified during the inspection at Tescon Hotel.
At Senchez Hotel, officials seized three kg of fish and discarded another seven kg comprising cake, potatoes and tacos. According to the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, the operation has so far resulted in the seizure or disposal of 132 kg of food articles, besides 15 litres of used cooking oil.
Officials said the inspections were aimed at identifying food safety risks before contaminated or improperly stored products reached consumers. Notices have been issued to hotels where violations were detected. The department said further action would be decided after receiving laboratory test reports and would be taken in accordance with applicable food safety laws.
The inspection campaign is continuing across Bengaluru, with more hotels expected to come under scrutiny as authorities assess hygiene, storage practices and the quality and safety of food served to customers.