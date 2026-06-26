ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Five Schoolchildren Fall From Moving Van After Rear Door Opens; Minor Injuries Reported

Traffic was light at the time of the incident, preventing what could have been a serious accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Five schoolchildren sustained minor injuries after they fell onto the road when the rear door of a moving school van suddenly opened here on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Gayatri Layout in K R Puram when the Omni van, which was transporting schoolchildren, reportedly hit a pothole. The impact is believed to have caused the vehicle's rear door to open unexpectedly, resulting in five children seated at the back falling onto the road.

Fortunately, traffic on the stretch was light at the time of the incident, preventing what could have been a far more serious accident. The injured children suffered only minor injuries and were provided medical attention. No fatalities or major injuries have been reported.