Bengaluru: Five Schoolchildren Fall From Moving Van After Rear Door Opens; Minor Injuries Reported
The incident occurred in Gayatri Layout in K R Puram when the Omni van, which was transporting schoolchildren, reportedly hit a pothole.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: Five schoolchildren sustained minor injuries after they fell onto the road when the rear door of a moving school van suddenly opened here on Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred in Gayatri Layout in K R Puram when the Omni van, which was transporting schoolchildren, reportedly hit a pothole. The impact is believed to have caused the vehicle's rear door to open unexpectedly, resulting in five children seated at the back falling onto the road.
Fortunately, traffic on the stretch was light at the time of the incident, preventing what could have been a far more serious accident. The injured children suffered only minor injuries and were provided medical attention. No fatalities or major injuries have been reported.
The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the locality. The footage, which has since circulated widely, shows the rear door opening suddenly before the children tumble onto the road.
The accident has triggered public concern over the safety of school transportation. Residents and parents have questioned the alleged overloading of school vehicles and the use of poorly maintained vans for transporting children.
The incident has also renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations governing school transport vehicles, including regular maintenance checks, adherence to seating capacity norms and periodic inspections to ensure the safety of students.
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