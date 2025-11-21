ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Fish Fair Opens To Public With Exhibits, Discussions And Food Stalls

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Department of Fisheries has organised a three-day Matsya Mela (Fish Fair) in Bengaluru to mark World Fisheries Day, observed every year on November 21. The three-day event began on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event on November 22, 2025, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Fisheries Minister Mankala Vaidya. Residents of Bengaluru and other parts of the state are encouraged to attend and benefit from the fair.

The event, which is open to the public from 10 AM to 8:30 PM, aims to introduce the public to the fisheries sector, promote awareness about aquatic resources, and create a platform for discussion and learning.

Exhibitors from research institutions, private companies, and aquaculture service providers are participating in the fair, featuring 52 stalls covering a wide range of topics and products.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Director of the Department of Fisheries Dinesh Kumar Kaller said the fair offers an opportunity for the fishing community and the general public to understand the latest developments in the sector.

“The main objective of organising the fisheries fair is to introduce the public and fishermen to the fishing industry,” he explained.