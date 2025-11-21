Bengaluru Fish Fair Opens To Public With Exhibits, Discussions And Food Stalls
Published : November 21, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Department of Fisheries has organised a three-day Matsya Mela (Fish Fair) in Bengaluru to mark World Fisheries Day, observed every year on November 21. The three-day event began on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event on November 22, 2025, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Fisheries Minister Mankala Vaidya. Residents of Bengaluru and other parts of the state are encouraged to attend and benefit from the fair.
The event, which is open to the public from 10 AM to 8:30 PM, aims to introduce the public to the fisheries sector, promote awareness about aquatic resources, and create a platform for discussion and learning.
Exhibitors from research institutions, private companies, and aquaculture service providers are participating in the fair, featuring 52 stalls covering a wide range of topics and products.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Director of the Department of Fisheries Dinesh Kumar Kaller said the fair offers an opportunity for the fishing community and the general public to understand the latest developments in the sector.
“The main objective of organising the fisheries fair is to introduce the public and fishermen to the fishing industry,” he explained.
The fair includes stalls from various research institutions that are presenting their latest studies, findings, and technological developments to fish farmers. Private exhibitors have set up counters to share information about fish feed, aquaculture devices, instruments, and Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) technologies. According to officials, these displays are aimed at helping stakeholders learn about modern and efficient techniques in fisheries and aquaculture.
Ornamental fish and culinary experiences
A key attraction is the ornamental fish section, with around 10 to 12 stalls dedicated to the growing trend of aquarium fish keeping.
“Keeping ornamental fish at home has become a popular hobby in urban and suburban areas, and these stalls allow people to observe their beauty,” said Kaller, noting the increasing interest in aquarium fish as both a hobby and a small-scale business opportunity.
Visitors also have access to a variety of fish-based cuisines. Coastal and English-style dishes are being prepared and served for everyone, allowing both Bengaluru residents and members of the fishing community to explore diverse food options. The stalls highlight the role of fisheries not only in livelihoods but also in culinary culture.
Dialogues and public participation
Scientific and policy discussions are also part of the event, and officials say these forums are designed to identify challenges in the fisheries sector and explore solutions. “We hold discussions with scientists and officials to address the problems faced by the sector and by fishermen,” Kaller said.
Babin Bopanna, Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries, added that the Bengaluru Matsya Mela continues the tradition of similar events previously held in regions like Mangaluru.
“The fair aims to introduce people to different fish varieties, culinary dishes, aquarium fish, and new technologies in the sector,” he said.
