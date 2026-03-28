ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: FIR Against Professor For Calling Student ‘Terrorist’ In Class

A screengrab from the viral video, where a Bengaluru private university professor is referring to a student as a "terrorist" and making derogatory remarks during a class. ( IANS )

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered on Saturday against an adjunct professor of a private university here for allegedly referring to a student as a "terrorist" and making derogatory remarks during a class, police said.

A purported video of the professor admonishing the student for allegedly disturbing the class has gone viral on social media. Following the incident on March 24, the student approached the college authorities, after which the professor was suspended on Friday.

Police registered a case against the professor under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We did not receive a complaint from the student. However, taking cognisance of the video and based on preliminary findings, we registered a case on our own. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said. According to the FIR, the professor repeatedly referred to the student as a "terrorist" and verbally abused him during the class.

He further said, “The Iran war happened because of people like you. ‘Trump will take you away. You are idiots; you will go to hell,’” the FIR stated. The remarks were made in front of about 60 students, creating an “extremely hostile and humiliating environment,” it said.