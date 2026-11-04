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Bengaluru: Father Arrested For Beating Worker To Death With Cricket Bat, Pipe

The 45-year-old corn cart vendor allegedly attacked his 24-year-old employee after finding him with his daughter at their home in Yelahanka on Tuesday night.

BENGALURU FATHER HELD FOR MURDER FATHER BEAT WORKER 24 YO TO DEATH EMPLOYEE KIRAN FROM KERALAM DAUGHTER PUC STUDYING MYSURU DAD FINDS DAUGHTER KIRAN IN ROOM
G K Mithun Kumar, DCP, Bengaluru North-East Division, said murder case has been registered and accused has been arrested. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Bengaluru: Yelahanka police have arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of murdering his 24-year-old employee, Kiran, from Keralam, allegedly after finding him with his daughter inside a room at the accused's residence.

The accused, who hails from Tamil Nadu who manufactured and sold corn carts near Kogilu Road, allegedly assaulted Kiran with a cricket bat and a pipe. Kiran had reportedly been working for him for the past few years.

According to the police, the accused's elder daughter, who is pursuing her Pre-University Course (PUC) studies in Mysuru, had recently returned home for the holidays. She and Kiran had developed a friendship, which had come to the father's attention.

On Tuesday, the accused left home with his wife, reportedly saying that he was travelling to Tamil Nadu. However, he returned a few hours later and allegedly found his daughter and Kiran together in a room.

Enraged, he sent his daughter to a relative's house in Chikkaballapura and confined Kiran inside the house. He then allegedly attacked the worker repeatedly with a cricket bat and a pipe, inflicting severe injuries to his arms, legs and abdomen.

BENGALURU FATHER HELD FOR MURDER FATHER BEAT WORKER 24 YO TO DEATH EMPLOYEE KIRAN FROM KERALAM DAUGHTER PUC STUDYING MYSURU DAD FINDS DAUGHTER KIRAN IN ROOM
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Kiran collapsed following the assault. The accused subsequently arranged an autorickshaw and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

"We received information on Tuesday night that a young man had died at a hospital. When we visited the spot and conducted an investigation, it emerged that the death was a murder. The investigation revealed that the girl's father had assaulted Kiran, who worked for him, with a bat and a pipe, resulting in his death. A murder case has been registered and the accused has been arrested," said G K Mithun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru North-East Division.

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TAGGED:

BENGALURU FATHER HELD FOR MURDER
FATHER BEAT WORKER 24 YO TO DEATH
EMPLOYEE KIRAN FROM KERALAM
DAUGHTER PUC STUDYING MYSURU
DAD FINDS DAUGHTER KIRAN IN ROOM

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