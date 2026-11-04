ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Father Arrested For Beating Worker To Death With Cricket Bat, Pipe

G K Mithun Kumar, DCP, Bengaluru North-East Division, said murder case has been registered and accused has been arrested. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Yelahanka police have arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of murdering his 24-year-old employee, Kiran, from Keralam, allegedly after finding him with his daughter inside a room at the accused's residence.

The accused, who hails from Tamil Nadu who manufactured and sold corn carts near Kogilu Road, allegedly assaulted Kiran with a cricket bat and a pipe. Kiran had reportedly been working for him for the past few years.

According to the police, the accused's elder daughter, who is pursuing her Pre-University Course (PUC) studies in Mysuru, had recently returned home for the holidays. She and Kiran had developed a friendship, which had come to the father's attention.

On Tuesday, the accused left home with his wife, reportedly saying that he was travelling to Tamil Nadu. However, he returned a few hours later and allegedly found his daughter and Kiran together in a room.

Enraged, he sent his daughter to a relative's house in Chikkaballapura and confined Kiran inside the house. He then allegedly attacked the worker repeatedly with a cricket bat and a pipe, inflicting severe injuries to his arms, legs and abdomen.