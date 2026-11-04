Bengaluru: Father Arrested For Beating Worker To Death With Cricket Bat, Pipe
The 45-year-old corn cart vendor allegedly attacked his 24-year-old employee after finding him with his daughter at their home in Yelahanka on Tuesday night.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Bengaluru: Yelahanka police have arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of murdering his 24-year-old employee, Kiran, from Keralam, allegedly after finding him with his daughter inside a room at the accused's residence.
The accused, who hails from Tamil Nadu who manufactured and sold corn carts near Kogilu Road, allegedly assaulted Kiran with a cricket bat and a pipe. Kiran had reportedly been working for him for the past few years.
According to the police, the accused's elder daughter, who is pursuing her Pre-University Course (PUC) studies in Mysuru, had recently returned home for the holidays. She and Kiran had developed a friendship, which had come to the father's attention.
On Tuesday, the accused left home with his wife, reportedly saying that he was travelling to Tamil Nadu. However, he returned a few hours later and allegedly found his daughter and Kiran together in a room.
Enraged, he sent his daughter to a relative's house in Chikkaballapura and confined Kiran inside the house. He then allegedly attacked the worker repeatedly with a cricket bat and a pipe, inflicting severe injuries to his arms, legs and abdomen.
Kiran collapsed following the assault. The accused subsequently arranged an autorickshaw and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.
"We received information on Tuesday night that a young man had died at a hospital. When we visited the spot and conducted an investigation, it emerged that the death was a murder. The investigation revealed that the girl's father had assaulted Kiran, who worked for him, with a bat and a pipe, resulting in his death. A murder case has been registered and the accused has been arrested," said G K Mithun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru North-East Division.
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