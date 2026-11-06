ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Family Massacre: Minor Boy Escapes Death As Police Uncover 7 Murders; Minor Daughter Quizzed

Indushekhar, has been arrested in connection with the murders. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A minor boy narrowly escaped death after Bengaluru police uncovered an alleged series of seven murders committed by a cab driver targeting his wife and her family members. Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the boy was found inside the accused's cab when the suspect was taken into custody and was rescued before he could allegedly be killed.

The accused, identified as Indushekhar, has been arrested in connection with the murders. Police said he allegedly killed seven members of his wife's family over a period of 15–20 days, transporting and disposing of their bodies at different locations. So far, one body has been recovered, while search operations are under way to locate the remaining six.

The deceased have been identified as Rupavati, Sunita, Shivakumar, Shankar, Nalini, Divya and Puneeth. Police said the killings came to light during an investigation into a missing-person complaint.

On Tuesday (November 3), Nalini's mother approached Srirampura police with a complaint about her daughter's disappearance. During the investigation, police suspected Indushekhar's involvement and took him into custody on Wednesday (November 4). Interrogation allegedly led to the disclosure of multiple murders.

According to the preliminary investigation, Indushekhar first allegedly killed his wife Sunita by striking her with a grinding stone and later abandoned her body in an isolated location. He reportedly told neighbours that she had gone on a trip with friends and allegedly used her mobile phone to avoid raising suspicion about her disappearance.

Karnataka Police said he subsequently invited his wife's brothers, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his house and allegedly killed them. Shankar's wife Nalini, Shivakumar's wife Divya, their mother-in-law Rupavati and Shankar's son Puneeth were also allegedly murdered.

Investigators suspect that the accused used a grinding stone to attack the victims, transported their bodies to isolated locations in different districts and attempted to destroy evidence by cleaning bloodstains and sanitising the suspected weapon. Police have seized the car allegedly used to transport the bodies and other material connected with the case.

'Fortunately, The Boy Survived'

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh described the case as extremely serious (ETV Bharat)

Addressing the media, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh described the case as extremely serious and said the details emerged during the investigation into a missing-person report.

Based on information provided by the accused, police teams are searching several locations, including areas outside Bengaluru. After hours of searching, the body of Puneeth was recovered. Efforts are continuing to locate the other six victims.

The Commissioner said a young boy was found inside the cab used to transport the bodies when the accused was apprehended. The boy had allegedly been targeted for murder but survived and is now out of danger.

The Commissioner also confirmed that the accused's minor daughter was being questioned separately in connection with the investigation. Police are examining allegations that the accused had involved or influenced her in the alleged plot.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar said the accused had earlier been arrested in a robbery case registered at Madanayakanahalli police station in 2018.