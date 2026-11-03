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Fake Medicine Racket: ED Raids Five Locations In Bengaluru, Freezes Rs 9 Lakh

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at five locations in Bengaluru in connection with an alleged counterfeit medicines racket involving the manufacture, repackaging and sale of fake life-saving drugs.

During the searches on Monday, the agency froze approximately Rs 9 lakh in bank accounts belonging to one of the accused, Veeresh Kumar, and seized digital devices, documents and other evidence linked to the alleged illegal activities.

The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of a separate investigation into the alleged financial transactions and proceeds generated through the counterfeit medicine business. According to the ED, the investigation has identified R Prashanth as the alleged mastermind behind the operation. He reportedly operated a farmhouse near Bidadi, where low-quality medicines purchased at cheaper rates from different states were repackaged, relabelled and sold under the names of expensive Pfizer antibiotics, including Zavicefta and Emblaveo. The ED's investigation revealed that the medicines were transferred into new bottles and given labels resembling those of genuine pharmaceutical products. The counterfeit medicines were initially distributed through DM Pharmaceuticals and subsequently supplied to Krupa Healthcare. Krupa Healthcare allegedly mixed the counterfeit medicines with genuine products before supplying them to various pharmaceutical establishments and hospitals.