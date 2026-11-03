Fake Medicine Racket: ED Raids Five Locations In Bengaluru, Freezes Rs 9 Lakh
ED investigation revealed that counterfeit versions of life-saving medicines were allegedly being manufactured and supplied to hospitals at 50 per cent discount.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at five locations in Bengaluru in connection with an alleged counterfeit medicines racket involving the manufacture, repackaging and sale of fake life-saving drugs.
During the searches on Monday, the agency froze approximately Rs 9 lakh in bank accounts belonging to one of the accused, Veeresh Kumar, and seized digital devices, documents and other evidence linked to the alleged illegal activities.
The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of a separate investigation into the alleged financial transactions and proceeds generated through the counterfeit medicine business.
ED, Bangalore has conducted searches across 5 premises in Bengaluru under PMLA, 2002 in connection with counterfeit medicines racket. Operations led t freezing Rs. 9 Lakh in bank accounts belonging to Veeresh Kumar alongside the seizure of digital devices and incriminating documents.— ED (@dir_ed) November 3, 2026
According to the ED, the investigation has identified R Prashanth as the alleged mastermind behind the operation. He reportedly operated a farmhouse near Bidadi, where low-quality medicines purchased at cheaper rates from different states were repackaged, relabelled and sold under the names of expensive Pfizer antibiotics, including Zavicefta and Emblaveo.
The ED's investigation revealed that the medicines were transferred into new bottles and given labels resembling those of genuine pharmaceutical products. The counterfeit medicines were initially distributed through DM Pharmaceuticals and subsequently supplied to Krupa Healthcare.
Krupa Healthcare allegedly mixed the counterfeit medicines with genuine products before supplying them to various pharmaceutical establishments and hospitals.
The agency said that digital devices, incriminating documents and other materials connected to several individuals were seized during the latest searches. The freezing of Rs 9 lakh in Veeresh Kumar's bank accounts forms part of the investigation into the alleged proceeds of the racket, it stated.
The case came to light following raids conducted on August 18 by officials of the Food Safety and Drugs Control Department at farmhouses and unauthorised packaging units in the Bidadi and Dodderi areas of Bengaluru South district.
During those operations, officials seized counterfeit medicines and packaging materials bearing the labels of several well-known multinational pharmaceutical companies. The estimated value of the seized fake medicines was between Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 5 crore.
The investigation had revealed that counterfeit versions of expensive, life-saving medicines used to treat serious illnesses in intensive care units (ICUs) were allegedly being manufactured and supplied to the market and hospitals at discounts of around 50 per cent.
Following allegations that the accused were generating and transferring illegal proceeds through the racket, the ED initiated a separate money laundering investigation. The latest searches are part of the agency's ongoing efforts to trace the financial transactions, identify those involved and establish the extent of the alleged counterfeit medicine network.