Bengaluru Engineering Student's Bank Account Misused For Rs 7 Crore Cyber Fraud, One Held
The accused allegedly asked his friend to share the details of his Karnataka Gramin Bank account, as his account was blocked.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 1:20 AM IST
Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly operating an engineering student’s bank account to conduct illegal transactions of over Rs 7 crore, the police said on Tuesday. According to police, the incident came to light when a 19-year-old student, who studies at a prestigious college in the city, approached the North Division CEN (Cyber, Economic Offences, and Narcotics) Police Station with a complaint.
According to the police, the accused had been a friend of the complainant for the last year. In November, the accused allegedly asked the student to share the details of his Karnataka Gramin Bank account, as his account was blocked and he was facing a financial crisis.
The unsuspecting student reportedly sent his bank passbook, ATM card, and the SIM card linked to the account, along with net banking credentials, to the accused via post. The complaint noted that the accused had coordinated the exchange through WhatsApp messages.
The fraud was discovered when bank officials contacted the student to inform him that his account had been flagged for suspicious activity involving a staggering Rs 7 crore. Upon being informed that his account would be blocked due to its involvement in cybercrime, the student approached the authorities seeking action against his friend and other accomplices.
In this regard, the student said in the complaint that action should be taken against friend and others who took the bank account details and misused. The North Division CEN Station Police, who filed the case, arrested the complainant's friend(accused). The police said that during the investigation, it was found that accused was contacted by many people through the Telegram app and obtained bank account details from innocent people and gave them to cyber fraudsters.