Bengaluru Engineering Student's Bank Account Misused For Rs 7 Crore Cyber Fraud, One Held

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly operating an engineering student’s bank account to conduct illegal transactions of over Rs 7 crore, the police said on Tuesday. According to police, the incident came to light when a 19-year-old student, who studies at a prestigious college in the city, approached the North Division CEN (Cyber, Economic Offences, and Narcotics) Police Station with a complaint.

According to the police, the accused had been a friend of the complainant for the last year. In November, the accused allegedly asked the student to share the details of his Karnataka Gramin Bank account, as his account was blocked and he was facing a financial crisis.

The unsuspecting student reportedly sent his bank passbook, ATM card, and the SIM card linked to the account, along with net banking credentials, to the accused via post. The complaint noted that the accused had coordinated the exchange through WhatsApp messages.