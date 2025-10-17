ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Engineering Student Rapes His Senior Inside College Washroom, Held

Bengaluru: A student of a private engineering college in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly raping a senior female student inside the men's washroom on the campus, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Jeevan Gowda (21), was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The incident took place on October 10 and the victim filed a complaint on October 15, a senior police official said. The accused is the girl's junior and the two have known each other for quite some time, he added.

According to police, the complainant said she had attended class at 8.55 am on October 10. The two had met during lunch break and the accused had asked her to meet him near Down Spares. Later, he took her to PG block on the seventh floor of the college and tried to forcefully kiss her. When she escaped and reached the sixth floor, he forcibly dragged her into the men’s washroom, locked the door and raped her, she alleged.