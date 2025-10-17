Bengaluru Engineering Student Rapes His Senior Inside College Washroom, Held
Police said the complaint was filed five days after the incident. The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, they added.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: A student of a private engineering college in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly raping a senior female student inside the men's washroom on the campus, police said on Friday.
The accused, identified as Jeevan Gowda (21), was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
The incident took place on October 10 and the victim filed a complaint on October 15, a senior police official said. The accused is the girl's junior and the two have known each other for quite some time, he added.
According to police, the complainant said she had attended class at 8.55 am on October 10. The two had met during lunch break and the accused had asked her to meet him near Down Spares. Later, he took her to PG block on the seventh floor of the college and tried to forcefully kiss her. When she escaped and reached the sixth floor, he forcibly dragged her into the men’s washroom, locked the door and raped her, she alleged.
After the incident, the victim said she confided in her friends, who encouraged her to inform her parents. Though initially hesitant and afraid, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, following which a complaint was filed at the Hanumanthanagar police station on October 15.
Police said a case has been registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to rape, investigations were held and subsequently, the accused was arrested.
Lokesh B Jagalasar, DCP South Bengaluru said, "A case has been registered at Hanumanthanagar police station based on the complaint of a student who reported that she was raped by her junior in the sixth floor of the campus on October 10. The student was arrested and produced before a court. He is currently in custody. Investigation is underway to look into all aspects of the case so as to verify and establish evidence of the crime".
