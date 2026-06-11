ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Education Scam Busted; Fake Mark Sheet Racket Exposed, One Arrested

Bengaluru: Police have exposed an alleged education scam in Bengaluru in which students were lured with promises of college admissions and sold fake academic certificates for hefty sums.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Special Investigation Team arrested Raja Reddy, the owner of Digital Distance Education Mission, located in Koramangala. Another accused, identified as Aryan is absconding and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly collected mobile numbers of students and contacted them as representatives of educational institutions. They reportedly promised admissions to various colleges in Bengaluru, including Florence, Kalanikethan and MVJ.

Police said the suspects assured students that they could secure degree admissions even if they had not completed their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Pre-University Course (PUC) education. To facilitate this, the accused allegedly created forged SSLC and PUC mark sheets and sold them to students seeking admission.