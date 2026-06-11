Bengaluru Education Scam Busted; Fake Mark Sheet Racket Exposed, One Arrested
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Special Investigation Team arrested Raja Reddy, the owner of Digital Distance Education Mission, located in Koramangala.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Bengaluru: Police have exposed an alleged education scam in Bengaluru in which students were lured with promises of college admissions and sold fake academic certificates for hefty sums.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Special Investigation Team arrested Raja Reddy, the owner of Digital Distance Education Mission, located in Koramangala. Another accused, identified as Aryan is absconding and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.
According to investigators, the accused allegedly collected mobile numbers of students and contacted them as representatives of educational institutions. They reportedly promised admissions to various colleges in Bengaluru, including Florence, Kalanikethan and MVJ.
Police said the suspects assured students that they could secure degree admissions even if they had not completed their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Pre-University Course (PUC) education. To facilitate this, the accused allegedly created forged SSLC and PUC mark sheets and sold them to students seeking admission.
During the investigation, police found that Raja Reddy allegedly coordinated with Aryan to prepare fake mark sheets and certificates. The forged documents were then reportedly delivered to students through courier services.
Investigators said the accused charged between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 for each fake mark sheet. Preliminary interrogation revealed that over 50 students may have purchased the forged documents paying several lakh rupees through the illegal operation.
Police have remanded Raja Reddy to judicial custody while further investigations are underway to identify additional beneficiaries and possible accomplices connected to the racket.
Read More: