Bengaluru Drug Control Department Raids Cosmetic Stores Over Suspected Fake, Substandard Products
Officials inspected over 10 cosmetic outlet and collected samples of commonly used products, including lipsticks, skin serums, powders and facial creams.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Drugs Control Department has intensified inspections of cosmetic outlets across Bengaluru following allegations that counterfeit, substandard and potentially unsafe beauty products are being sold in the city.
Officials have inspected more than 10 cosmetic stores as part of the enforcement drive and collected samples of commonly used products, including lipsticks, skin serums, powders and facial creams. The samples have been sent to laboratories for testing to determine whether they comply with prescribed quality and safety standards.
The inspections are aimed at identifying counterfeit versions of branded cosmetics as well as products that may have entered the market without meeting mandatory regulatory requirements.
Samples Sent for Laboratory Testing
Officials said the laboratory reports will determine whether further action is warranted against manufacturers, distributors or retailers.
“Samples of lipsticks, serums, powders and creams have been collected and sent for laboratory testing. If the reports establish that the products are unsafe or contain harmful substances, action will be initiated against those responsible in accordance with the law,” said an official of Drugs Control Department.
Authorities are also examining whether some products being sold as branded cosmetics are counterfeit or whether low-quality formulations are being supplied through retail and wholesale channels.
Focus On Consumer Safety
The latest inspections come amid growing scrutiny of consumer safety and regulatory compliance in Bengaluru. Cosmetics such as skin creams, lipsticks, powders and hair products are used directly on the body, sometimes repeatedly over long periods, making quality control particularly important.
However, officials have stressed that the products collected during the current inspections cannot be classified as unsafe or counterfeit until laboratory examination establishes the facts.
The department is expected to initiate regulatory or legal proceedings against the concerned outlets or suppliers if the test results confirm violations.
The latest enforcement drive is intended to prevent potentially unsafe or counterfeit cosmetics from reaching consumers and ensure that products sold in Bengaluru comply with applicable quality and safety regulations.
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