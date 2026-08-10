ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Drug Control Department Raids Cosmetic Stores Over Suspected Fake, Substandard Products

The latest inspections come amid growing scrutiny of consumer safety and regulatory compliance in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Drugs Control Department has intensified inspections of cosmetic outlets across Bengaluru following allegations that counterfeit, substandard and potentially unsafe beauty products are being sold in the city.

Officials have inspected more than 10 cosmetic stores as part of the enforcement drive and collected samples of commonly used products, including lipsticks, skin serums, powders and facial creams. The samples have been sent to laboratories for testing to determine whether they comply with prescribed quality and safety standards.

The inspections are aimed at identifying counterfeit versions of branded cosmetics as well as products that may have entered the market without meeting mandatory regulatory requirements.

Samples Sent for Laboratory Testing

Officials said the laboratory reports will determine whether further action is warranted against manufacturers, distributors or retailers.

“Samples of lipsticks, serums, powders and creams have been collected and sent for laboratory testing. If the reports establish that the products are unsafe or contain harmful substances, action will be initiated against those responsible in accordance with the law,” said an official of Drugs Control Department.