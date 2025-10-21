Bengaluru: Doctor Arrested For Sexually Harassing A Young Woman Who Came For treatment
Published : October 21, 2025 at 11:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: Ashoknagar police have arrested a doctor on serious charges of sexually harassing a young woman suffering from a skin infection, and the court has remanded him to judicial custody.
Based on a complaint filed by a 21-year-old woman, a case has been registered under various sections, including sexual harassment under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused has been arrested, police said.
Touched Inappropriately
"On October 18, I went to a private clinic run by a doctor to get treatment for a skin infection. While treating me, the doctor physically and sexually abused me by touching various parts of my body. He talked to me for 30 minutes, called me twice with sexual desire, hugged me and touched my chest," the young woman alleged in her complaint.
Forced To Undress
"He forcibly kissed and undressed me several times. He also told me that he had booked a separate room for sexual purposes and asked me to cooperate. I usually visit the doctor with my father, but this instance, my father was busy, and I ended up going alone, and the doctor used this opportunity to sexually harass me," she said in the complaint.
Doctor Denied Allegations
After the young woman had informed her family about the incident, they protested in front of the clinic. The police, who arrived at the scene, took the doctor into custody and questioned him, during which the doctor reportedly denied the allegations, stating that the young woman had misunderstood his treatment plan.
"A case has been registered against the accused, and he has been arrested. The arrested accused has been remanded in judicial custody, and the investigation is continuing," said Central Division DCP Akshay M. Hakay.