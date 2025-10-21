ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Doctor Arrested For Sexually Harassing A Young Woman Who Came For treatment

Bengaluru: Ashoknagar police have arrested a doctor on serious charges of sexually harassing a young woman suffering from a skin infection, and the court has remanded him to judicial custody.

Based on a complaint filed by a 21-year-old woman, a case has been registered under various sections, including sexual harassment under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused has been arrested, police said.

Touched Inappropriately

"On October 18, I went to a private clinic run by a doctor to get treatment for a skin infection. While treating me, the doctor physically and sexually abused me by touching various parts of my body. He talked to me for 30 minutes, called me twice with sexual desire, hugged me and touched my chest," the young woman alleged in her complaint.

Forced To Undress