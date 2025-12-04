ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Cybercrime Police Bust Illegal Call Conversion Racket, Accused Absconding

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police on Thursday raided a house where international calls were being converted into local calls, threatening the country's economy and security. During the raid, 28 SIM boxes worth Rs 40 lakh, 1,193 SIM cards of various companies, a laptop, three routers, and other equipment were seized, police said.

The Kerala-based accused, and the owner of the house, who was involved in the crime along with him, have also gone missing in the wake of the raid. For the past year, they had been converting international calls into local calls, causing financial losses to the Department of Telecommunications and hampering the security of the country, police informed.

The accused were renting a house on the fourth floor of a building in Naidu Layout, Phase 2 of Electronic City, Bengaluru. The team led by the Kerala-based accused was involved in the act of converting international calls into local calls in the form of a mini telephone exchange in the rented house. Out of the 1193 SIM cards seized, the numbers were used for cybercrime fraud, the police said.