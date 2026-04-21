ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Customs Intercepts 9th-Century Nepalese Sculpture Smuggled From Austria

A man walks past as Nepal's national flag flies at half-mast in Kathmandu on September 17, 2025 ( AFP )

Bengaluru: The Air Cargo Commissionerate intercepted a consignment imported from Austria containing a 9th-century sculpture identified as a stolen antiquity from Nepal, officials said on Tuesday. The consignment, declared as a “Grey Stone Stele of Padmapani,” was imported from Vienna, Austria, they said.

On expert examination by the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India), the sculpture was identified as a 9th-century antiquity, matching archival records of a stolen Padmapani stele reported missing from Nepal, Bengaluru Customs said in a statement shared on ‘X’.