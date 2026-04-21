Bengaluru: Customs Intercepts 9th-Century Nepalese Sculpture Smuggled From Austria
The sculpture matches archival records of a stolen Padmapani stele reported missing from Nepal
By PTI
Published : April 21, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Air Cargo Commissionerate intercepted a consignment imported from Austria containing a 9th-century sculpture identified as a stolen antiquity from Nepal, officials said on Tuesday. The consignment, declared as a “Grey Stone Stele of Padmapani,” was imported from Vienna, Austria, they said.
On expert examination by the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India), the sculpture was identified as a 9th-century antiquity, matching archival records of a stolen Padmapani stele reported missing from Nepal, Bengaluru Customs said in a statement shared on ‘X’.
#CBIC #Heritage #Justice pic.twitter.com/L8WMmLtNO5— Bengaluru Customs (@blrcustoms) April 21, 2026
Following confirmation from the Government of Nepal, the object has been established as a stolen cultural treasure belonging to Nepal, it said.
“The consignment remains under Customs control and steps for further action are underway in coordination with the Ministry of Culture and the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs),” the statement said, without divulging further details. Indian Customs reaffirmed its commitment to protecting heritage and preventing the illicit trafficking of antiquities, it added.
Also Read
India Inks Pact With US Museum To Bring Back 3 Antique Sculptures Stolen From Tamil Nadu Temples