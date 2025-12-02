Bengaluru Custodial Death Row: Fact-Finding Team Flags Human Rights Violations, Demands Judicial Probe
Published : December 2, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
Bengaluru: A fact-finding team, comprising members of the Association of Prisoners Families for Justice (APFJ) and the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), has raised concerns over alleged custodial torture and procedural violations leading to the death of Darshan alias Singamalai.
The team, including Prof. Rajendra Y J, Narsimhamurthy, Chandrashree (Convenor, APFJ), Dhanush Babu, Varshaa, Advocate Moulya S, and Advocate Nelson P Raj, visited the area on November 29, a day after Darshan's death and again on November 30 after his burial. It also met local residents, family members, and relatives, documenting what they describe as a disturbing sequence of events.
According to the team members, their interim findings point to multiple rights violations that occurred before and after Darshan's arrest. The family’s complaint is registered as Crime No. 0999/2025 at Madanayakanahalli Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Darshan’s grandmother, Bhagyavathi, recounted the events leading up to his arrest and death, saying her grandson was picked up on November 12 in connection with an old case. “He had done nothing wrong. He left home that morning with plans to celebrate his child’s first birthday. We were worried when he did not return and our calls went unanswered. Eventually, we learnt that Darshan had left for Hyderabad," she said.
Bhagyavathi also questioned the police over Darshan's custody and subsequent death, saying he had been taken away by police, claiming to run a rehabilitation centre. “Who gave them the authority when his parents and wife were here?” she asked. She also said that Singamalai's body was brought back only after his death.
Despite the trauma, she expressed determination to pursue the case “for the sake of Darshan's one-and-a-half-year-old girl.”
Advocate Narsimhamurthy described the case as an example of a person being held without warrant, FIR or complaint. He alleged that Darshan was detained for four days and subjected to torture. “A poor man was taken to the station and killed,” he said, questioning the lack of response from state authorities. He contrasted the silence surrounding this death with the state honours accorded to a deceased actor recently, asking why there is “such a difference and discrimination between the deaths of the rich and the poor.”
Advocate Moulya of PUCL said there have been repeated complaints of beatings, torture and extortion in police stations. She said Darshan, a Dalit undertrial earlier charged under Sections 399 and 402, was already facing an ongoing case at the 29th ACMM court. She said the family wants justice through a judicial inquiry, not compensation. The team also flagged concerns over reports of two post-mortems and the family’s lack of access to those documents.
Both APFJ and PUCL have called for an independent judicial probe instead of the ongoing CID investigation. They said transparency is essential for the family, particularly given allegations that senior officers may be involved. The fact-finding team stated that their full report will be released after further verification.
The family has maintained that their only demand is justice for Darshan and accountability of the department and officials concerned for what they describe as an unjust death in police custody.
