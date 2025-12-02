ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Custodial Death Row: Fact-Finding Team Flags Human Rights Violations, Demands Judicial Probe

Bengaluru: A fact-finding team, comprising members of the Association of Prisoners Families for Justice (APFJ) and the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), has raised concerns over alleged custodial torture and procedural violations leading to the death of Darshan alias Singamalai.

The team, including Prof. Rajendra Y J, Narsimhamurthy, Chandrashree (Convenor, APFJ), Dhanush Babu, Varshaa, Advocate Moulya S, and Advocate Nelson P Raj, visited the area on November 29, a day after Darshan's death and again on November 30 after his burial. It also met local residents, family members, and relatives, documenting what they describe as a disturbing sequence of events.

According to the team members, their interim findings point to multiple rights violations that occurred before and after Darshan's arrest. The family’s complaint is registered as Crime No. 0999/2025 at Madanayakanahalli Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Darshan’s grandmother, Bhagyavathi, recounted the events leading up to his arrest and death, saying her grandson was picked up on November 12 in connection with an old case. “He had done nothing wrong. He left home that morning with plans to celebrate his child’s first birthday. We were worried when he did not return and our calls went unanswered. Eventually, we learnt that Darshan had left for Hyderabad," she said.

Bhagyavathi also questioned the police over Darshan's custody and subsequent death, saying he had been taken away by police, claiming to run a rehabilitation centre. “Who gave them the authority when his parents and wife were here?” she asked. She also said that Singamalai's body was brought back only after his death.