ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Court Sentences Wife, Lover To Life Imprisonment For Killing Husband

Bengaluru: The wife and her lover have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her husband by mixing sleeping pills in his food, then suffocating him and assaulting him.

The city's 67th CCH Court sentenced Kalpana, the deceased's wife, and Javed Pasha, her lover, to life imprisonment for murdering her husband Satish. They were also fined Rs 25,000, failure to pay results in one year of simple imprisonment.

Satish's murder took place in 2017. The then Inspector Y. Mudduraj of Yeshwantpur police station registered the case, arrested the two and submitted a charge sheet to the court. After the trial, Justice A. Jayaprakash sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment because the accused's guilt was proven.