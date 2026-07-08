Bengaluru Court Sentences Wife, Lover To Life Imprisonment For Killing Husband
Kalpana and her lover mixed sleeping pills in the dinner of Satish and strangulated him when he fell asleep.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: The wife and her lover have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her husband by mixing sleeping pills in his food, then suffocating him and assaulting him.
The city's 67th CCH Court sentenced Kalpana, the deceased's wife, and Javed Pasha, her lover, to life imprisonment for murdering her husband Satish. They were also fined Rs 25,000, failure to pay results in one year of simple imprisonment.
Satish's murder took place in 2017. The then Inspector Y. Mudduraj of Yeshwantpur police station registered the case, arrested the two and submitted a charge sheet to the court. After the trial, Justice A. Jayaprakash sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment because the accused's guilt was proven.
Background of the case: Satish and his wife Kalpana lived in a house in K.N. Badawan, Yeshwantpur. During that time, Kalpana started an affair with Javed Pasha. On April 18, 2017, she eloped with Javed. Unaware of this, Satish reported his wife missing to the police.
Thinking her husband was an obstacle to their relationship, the two conspired to kill him. Accordingly, Kalpana, who returned home a few days later, mixed crushed sleeping pills in his food on the night of May 22. After eating, when her husband fell asleep, she called her lover home. Both killed Satish by strangulating him.
After committing the crime, Kalpana had convinced the family that her husband had died by consuming poison. To avoid suspicion, Kalpana had broken the SIM card used in the crime and destroyed the evidence. The crime was proven during the court hearing through witness statements, technical clues, and medical reports.