ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Court Grants Bail To Actor Prakash Raj In Multiple Voter ID Case

Bengaluru: A court in Bengaluru on Friday granted bail to actor Prakash Raj in connection with a case filed against him for alleged posession of multiple voter identity cards in three different states, including Karnataka.

Advocate K Dilip Kumar had filed a private complaint in the court alleging that the actor possessed a voter ID card not only Karnataka, but also in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The court conducted the hearing and issued summons twice to Prakash Raj to appear for the hearing, but he did not. The court then issued a non-bailable warrant against the actor. Prakash Raj appeared in court on the day through his lawyer and faced the hearing.