Bengaluru Court Grants Bail To Actor Prakash Raj In Multiple Voter ID Case
After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail on furnishing a cash surety of Rs 4,000 to the actor after recalling the non-bailable warrant.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Bengaluru: A court in Bengaluru on Friday granted bail to actor Prakash Raj in connection with a case filed against him for alleged posession of multiple voter identity cards in three different states, including Karnataka.
Advocate K Dilip Kumar had filed a private complaint in the court alleging that the actor possessed a voter ID card not only Karnataka, but also in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The court conducted the hearing and issued summons twice to Prakash Raj to appear for the hearing, but he did not. The court then issued a non-bailable warrant against the actor. Prakash Raj appeared in court on the day through his lawyer and faced the hearing.
After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail on furnishing a cash surety of Rs 4,000 to the actor after recalling the non-bailable warrant. The actor's counsel told the court that the summons had never been served on his client, and he came to know about it through media reports and other reliable sources.
Kumar had filed a complaint against the actor in 2019 at the Halasuru Gate police station, alleging that the latter, who has enrolled as a voter in Shantinagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru, has his name figuring in two assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and another Assembly constituency in Telangana and it was a violation under sections 31 and 125A of the Representation of the People Act,1950.
According to the rules of the Election Commission of India, a citizen should not have more than one voter ID anywhere in the country.
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