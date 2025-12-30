ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Court Acquits JDS MLA And Ex-Minister HD Revanna In Sexual Assault Case

Bengaluru: The Special Court of People's Representatives here has provided major relief to former minister and sitting JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, discharging him from a sexual assault case registered in 2024.

Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha Member HD Deve Gowda and the father of former MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape and sex video case.

During the hearing on Monday, Judge KN Shivakumar of the 42nd ACJM court observed that the complaint was filed after considerable delay and case was registered late, and noted that on that ground alone, Revanna was entitled to be cleared of the charges in the sexual assault matter. Citing this, Shivakumar said the charges made against the accused under IPC Section 354 A cannot be taken into consideration. Consequently, the charge under IPC Section 354 A (sexual assault) filed against Revanna has been dropped.

"This is not a fit case to condone the delay in lodging the complaint or initiation of prosecution in respect of the offence punishable under section 354A of IPC (sexual harassment ) alleged against accused No.1 U/Sec.473 Cr.PC. Accordingly, this court declines to take cognisance of said offence punishable under section 354A of IPC as against accused No.1," the court said.

The High Court had earlier quashed the charge under IPC Section 354 (sexual assault) filed against accused Revanna in this case. Now, the Special Court of People's Representatives has dropped sexual assault charges made under IPC Section 354 A, acquitting him of the charges framed by the CID Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Former MP and HD Revanna's son Prajwal Revanna is the second accused in the same case. Several sections including rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment have been registered against Prajwal. The trial regarding the charges against Prajwal is still underway in the court.