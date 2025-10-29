ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Couple Held For Intentionally Hitting Youth With Car, Leading To Death

Police said the victim, Darshan (24), had touched their car with his scooter, which enraged them. The fatality took place near Sriram Layout on Saturday.

The accused couple Manoj Kumar and Aarti Sharma.
The accused couple Manoj Kumar and Aarti Sharma. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST

2 Min Read
Bengaluru: A couple was arrested for intentionally hitting a youth on a scooter with a car, leading to his death in Bengaluru.

According to Puttenahalli police, the accused couple — Manoj Kumar and Aarti Sharma — chased Darshan (24) after his scooter damaged the mirror of their car and hit his scooter near Sriram Layout in Phase 7 under JP Nagar on the night of October 25. Darshan died on the spot, and Varun (24), who was riding pillion, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

"On the night of October 25, the scooter on which Darshan and Varun were riding near Nataraja Layout touched Manoj Kumar's car, damaging its right mirror. Enraged, Manoj put his car in reverse and chased the scooter. At around 11:30 pm, he intentionally hit the scooter near Sriram Layout, 7th phase. Darshan, who fell on the road and died on the spot due to severe head injuries. The injured Varun was admitted to the hospital with the help of locals," an official said.

Initially, the JP Nagar Traffic Police registered a hit-and-run case and started investigating the accident. However, further investigation based on CCTV footage revealed the real crime. It was seen in the footage that the accused couple had followed the victims for 2 km and committed the crime intentionally. After some time, they came to the same spot wearing masks to pick up the remains of the car from the road and left, police said.

"A case has been registered at Puttenahalli police station on charges of murder and attempted destruction of evidence. The couple has been remanded in judicial custody," Lokesh B Jagalasar, DCP (Bengaluru South Division), said.

TAGGED:

BENGALURU POLICE
ROAD RAGE
BENGALURU SOUTH DCP
PUTTENAHALLI PS
YOUTH KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

