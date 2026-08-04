ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru City Police Likely To Split Into Five Divisions, Priyank Kharge Says It's At Preliminary Stage

The move comes in the wake of Bengaluru's rising population and crime rate. In the capital city with a population of 1.56 crore, one commissionerate is considered to be inadequate to control crime and maintain law and order. The proposal states that it should be divided for administrative reasons and in greater public interest.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Police is likely to split into five divisions - Central, North, South, West and East - on the lines of the administrative structure of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) model. A proposal in this regard has been submitted to the DG-IGP office, sources said.

According to the proposal, Bengaluru City Police should be divided into Central, North, South, West, and East Commissionerate offices. Police Commissioners in the rank of inspector general of police or deputy inspector general of police should be appointed in each of the five zones and supervised by a Chief Police Commissioner. Splitting Bengaluru City Police into five zones will help to strengthen the overall policing system, the proposal added.

The proposal has also elaborated on the implications of the classification, including the creation of additional posts in addition to the available officers and staff, and the construction of commissioner offices.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the proposal is still at a preliminary stage and has not yet been discussed in detail with the relevant stakeholders.

"The Hon’ble Chief Minister has, however, directed the Home Department to examine and propose more effective and efficient measures to further strengthen policing and improve police governance in Bengaluru," he wrote on his X handle.