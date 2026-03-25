ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru City Corporations Gear Up To Resume Towing Of Vehicles Parked In No-Parking Zones

Bengaluru: All five city corporations in Bengaluru are gearing up to resume towing vehicles parked in no-parking zones and on interior roads that obstruct traffic.

The state government recently issued a notification amending the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, outlining a few changes in the towing system and also facilitating corporations to resume towing. As per the notification, the government has set the towing fee at Rs 650 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for cars. These charges exclude the fines for wrong parking as prescribed in the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Act.

Under the new system, five corporations will procure two to three towing vehicles each and will hand them to the traffic police, who in turn will hire private contractors for towing services. While the corporations will give a monthly fixed payment for contractors providing towing services, the entire towing charges will go to the respective corporation.

Earlier, the private contractors had to own towing vehicles and engage staff for two vehicles. The towing charges were shared equally between the Bengaluru traffic police and the contractors. Since the payment to contractors was based on the number of vehicles towed, it prompted them to go on a towing spree, resulting in altercations between the public and the towing vehicle staff.