Bengaluru City Corporations Gear Up To Resume Towing Of Vehicles Parked In No-Parking Zones
The Karnataka government has set the towing fee at Rs 650 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for cars.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: All five city corporations in Bengaluru are gearing up to resume towing vehicles parked in no-parking zones and on interior roads that obstruct traffic.
The state government recently issued a notification amending the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, outlining a few changes in the towing system and also facilitating corporations to resume towing. As per the notification, the government has set the towing fee at Rs 650 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for cars. These charges exclude the fines for wrong parking as prescribed in the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Act.
Under the new system, five corporations will procure two to three towing vehicles each and will hand them to the traffic police, who in turn will hire private contractors for towing services. While the corporations will give a monthly fixed payment for contractors providing towing services, the entire towing charges will go to the respective corporation.
Earlier, the private contractors had to own towing vehicles and engage staff for two vehicles. The towing charges were shared equally between the Bengaluru traffic police and the contractors. Since the payment to contractors was based on the number of vehicles towed, it prompted them to go on a towing spree, resulting in altercations between the public and the towing vehicle staff.
As this turned into a public menace, in 2022, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government stopped towing vehicles in Bengaluru city limits. The instances of unruly behaviour of the towing staff, harassment of vehicle owners and complaints of towing vehicles parked in designated zones contributed to the decision. The public also accused traffic police of attaching more prominence to checking vehicles and collecting fines than managing traffic. Till August 31, 2021, the traffic police had collected around 90 crore in fines and towing charges.
"To avoid this, the government has now decided to procure towing vehicles and involve private operators only to run them. Since contractors receive a fixed monthly payment regardless of the number of vehicles they tow, the chances of them towing hundreds of vehicles a day, as happened in the past, are lower," said a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) official.
The decision to resume the towing services followed by an insistence from the Bengaluru traffic police. A few months ago, the Bengaluru traffic police wrote to GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwara Rao, requesting that the GBA provide towing vehicles because haphazard and unauthorised parking was disrupting the smooth flow of traffic.
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