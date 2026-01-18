ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Chalo: Transport Workers Announce Protest Program On January 29 Over Pay Dues

Bengaluru: Employees of four state-run transport corporations, including Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), have announced a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest on January 29. They accused the state government of failing to address long-pending demands related to wages and salary revision.

The decision was taken by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of KSRTC workers’ unions after repeated talks with the government yielded no outcome.

Pending demands

According to the unions, transport workers have not received arrears for the last 38 months. In addition, a wage revision that was due on January 1, 2024, is yet to be implemented.

Union leaders say the delay has added to financial stress among employees who ensure daily public transport services across the state.

“The wage revision should have been implemented from January 2024, but even after several rounds of discussions, there has been no concrete decision,” JAC member Jayadevaraj Urs told ETV Bharat.