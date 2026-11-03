ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Chain-Snatching Bid: Man Enters Shop, Threatens Woman, Drags Her At Knifepoint; Arrested

Bengaluru: The Indiranagar Police in Bengaluru have arrested a 40-year-old man for holding a woman employee on knifepoint at a shop and attempting to snatch her gold chain.

The shocking incident took place at around 11 :45 am on October 31 on 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar, and a video showing the accused holding a knife to the woman's neck and dragging her on the street has gone viral.

"The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. During questioning, he failed to provide coherent information and behaved in an erratic manner, raising concerns about his mental health. Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused entered the shop with the intent to commit theft or if there is an underlying motive behind the incident," Amate said.

DCP of Bengaluru East Division, Vikram Amathe, said that the accused, identified as Prabhuraj, has been arrested in connection with the chain-snatching attempt .

According to the police, the accused arrived at the Premium Shoe & Bag Repair shop, wearing a helmet and gloves, and suddenly leaped over the counter. Seeing him, Jayashree, who was working at the counter, attempted to call the shop owner. The police stated that the suspect forcibly pinned Jayashree down and threatened her with a knife.

The suspect then poured Fevikwik on both her hands and stuck them to the desk while stuffing a piece of cloth into her mouth to prevent her from escaping. He attacked her with a knife and snatched her gold Mangalsutra, weighing around 35 grams.

As the accused tried to flee the scene, Jayashree managed to free her hands and screamed for help. Hearing her cries, shop owner Ranjit Kumar and locals rushed to the spot. Confronted by the crowd, the suspect grabbed Jayashree by her hair and dragged her out onto the street while threatening her with the knife.

Local residents and nearby traffic police personnel immediately pursued the fleeing suspect, caught him, and handed him over to the Indiranagar Police. Police confirmed that Jayashree sustained minor injuries and is out of danger.