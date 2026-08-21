ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Celebrates Varamahalakshmi Festival Amid Soaring Flower Prices And Massive Shopping Rush

Bengaluru: Thousands of people thronged Bengaluru’s KR Market on Friday to buy flowers, fruits and puja materials for the Varamahalakshmi festival.



Shopping at the market began around midnight and intensified by 3 am, leaving the market and surrounding roads packed with people and vehicles. KR Market is the preferred shopping destination for people as it offers flowers, garlands, banana stems, fruits and other festival essentials at one place.



Vendor Arun Kumar said the high demand had pushed flower prices up sharply. "Kanakambara, which earlier sold Rs 3,000 per kg in the wholesale market, was being sold for as much as Rs 5,000 on the festival morning. Jasmine prices have also increased, with retail rates reportedly ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per kg," he said.



Kumar said, “Prices usually increase during major festivals due to a sharp rise in demand. Despite the cost, people are buying flowers for the puja and decorations.” Another vendor, Vijayalaxmi, said roses, champak and chrysanthemum were being sold for around Rs 400 per kg, while small dahlias cost around Rs 600. Kanigalu flowers are priced at Rs 300, while tuberose and davana cost around Rs 200 per kg. A pair of lotuses is available for Rs 60 to Rs 100, she said.



“The rush started before sunrise. Women are buying flowers, fruits, banana stems and other puja materials. Business has been brisk since morning,” Vijayalaxmi said.



Fruit prices also went up at the market on the day of the festival. While apples were sold for Rs 150 to Rs 250 per kg, pomegranates were sold for Rs 200, custard apples for Rs 160, sweet lime for Rs 60 to Rs 70 and elaichi bananas for Rs 100 to Rs 120. Vegetable prices offered some relief, with beans and carrots priced at Rs 80 per kg and knol-khol and chow chow at Rs 40.

Anasuya, a consumer said despite the rise in prices, she and others like her could not avoid buying the essential items. “Varamahalakshmi is an important festival for us. Flowers have become expensive, but we still have to buy what is required to decorate the goddess and perform the puja,” she said.



Poorvi, another customer, said she arrived early hoping to avoid the crowd. “Even at this hour, the market is completely packed. We came early to finish our shopping and prepare for the puja, but the traffic and crowd made it difficult,” she said. Meanwhile, ready-made Lakshmi idols priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 8,000 also recorded strong demand at the market.



The shopping rush caused severe congestion around KR Market, Town Hall and Mysore Bank Circle. Ambulances struggled to move as vendors, goods vehicles and cars parked on the flyover blocked traffic. Police personnel cleared roadside vendors and attempted to restore vehicle movement.

