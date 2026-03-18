ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru CCB Arrests Gun Dealer From Madhya Pradesh

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police here has busted a racket involved in the sale of illegal weapons in Bengaluru by arresting a Madhya Pradesh based gun dealer in the case, an official said on Wednesday.

According to an official, police recovered 3 country made pistols and 2 live bullets from the arrested accused identified as Syed Irfan Rizvi.

Rizvi's arrest comes after two more men named Masood and Javeed were arrested by CCB police last month. The duo was nabbed while Javeed, who had come from Bhopal, met Masood near Bengaluru's Yashwantpur railway station. A pistol and 52 live bullets were recovered from Masood and Javeed.