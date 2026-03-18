Bengaluru CCB Arrests Gun Dealer From Madhya Pradesh
The accused was arrested following the interrogation of two men arrested by the CCB in connection with the case last month.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police here has busted a racket involved in the sale of illegal weapons in Bengaluru by arresting a Madhya Pradesh based gun dealer in the case, an official said on Wednesday.
According to an official, police recovered 3 country made pistols and 2 live bullets from the arrested accused identified as Syed Irfan Rizvi.
Rizvi's arrest comes after two more men named Masood and Javeed were arrested by CCB police last month. The duo was nabbed while Javeed, who had come from Bhopal, met Masood near Bengaluru's Yashwantpur railway station. A pistol and 52 live bullets were recovered from Masood and Javeed.
A thorough interrogation of the duo led police to the alleged mastermind of the racket Syed Irfan Rizvi, who was nabbed from Madhya Pradesh today. Reports said that 34-year-old Rizvi is a civil engineer by profession. According to police, Rizvi was running an illegal gun supply racket alongside his professional work.
Following his arrest on March 12, the accused was produced before the jurisdictional court on March 13 and was taken into police custody for 11 days, police said.
According to the police, the gang members wanted to smuggle weapons from Madhya Pradesh to Bengaluru and supply them to people with criminal backgrounds here. The CCB police are continuing their investigation to find out who else is involved in this network, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.
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