ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru CCB Arrests Couple In Massive Job Fraud Racket In Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on a large-scale job fraud racket, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police of Bengaluru, Karnataka, have arrested a couple accused of cheating hundreds of job seekers of crores of rupees by falsely promising government jobs in courts.

The accused, Jason D’Souza and Lavina, began targeting unemployed youth and individuals working in low-paying private jobs in early 2024. They lured victims with assurances of securing D-group positions in courts, exploiting their aspirations for stable government employment.

Police said the duo collected amounts ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh from each victim under the pretext of facilitating appointments.

According to investigators, the accused built a well-organised network of agents throughout 2024. These agents identified potential victims and collected funds, receiving commissions from the funds they defrauded.

To bolster the scam's credibility, the accused held fake document verification sessions at private hotels and issued forged appointment letters to enhance victims' trust.

Once payments were made, the accused allegedly resorted to delaying tactics, repeatedly assuring victims that job confirmations would come “soon”. Over time, they stopped answering calls and cut off communication altogether.