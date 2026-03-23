Bengaluru CCB Arrests Couple In Massive Job Fraud Racket In Karnataka
Police said the accused collected between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh per victim under the pretext of securing government court jobs.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST|
Updated : March 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on a large-scale job fraud racket, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police of Bengaluru, Karnataka, have arrested a couple accused of cheating hundreds of job seekers of crores of rupees by falsely promising government jobs in courts.
The accused, Jason D’Souza and Lavina, began targeting unemployed youth and individuals working in low-paying private jobs in early 2024. They lured victims with assurances of securing D-group positions in courts, exploiting their aspirations for stable government employment.
Police said the duo collected amounts ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh from each victim under the pretext of facilitating appointments.
According to investigators, the accused built a well-organised network of agents throughout 2024. These agents identified potential victims and collected funds, receiving commissions from the funds they defrauded.
To bolster the scam's credibility, the accused held fake document verification sessions at private hotels and issued forged appointment letters to enhance victims' trust.
Once payments were made, the accused allegedly resorted to delaying tactics, repeatedly assuring victims that job confirmations would come “soon”. Over time, they stopped answering calls and cut off communication altogether.
Multiple cases had been registered against the duo in areas including Basaveshwar Nagar. Preliminary findings suggest that more than 500 people were cheated, with total fraud exceeding Rs 25 crore.
Police also revealed the couple had previously been arrested and jailed earlier in 2024 in connection with a similar scam. After their release, they resumed fraudulent activities over the following months. The investigation is ongoing to identify further victims and trace the money trail.
Another Fraud Case
In another incident, an 81-year-old businessman from Belagavi lost Rs 15 crore after falling into a cyber fraud trap. Fraudsters contacted the elderly man on the dark web, claiming his bank account was flagged on a money-laundering list and posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducting an investigation. They instructed him to transfer his funds to an account they provided until the inquiry was complete.
Believing them, the elderly man transferred Rs 15 crore from his account to the fraudsters. Based on his complaint, the Belagavi City CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime) police is conducting an investigation. So far, police have frozen Rs 90 lakh from the fraudsters’ accounts.
Also Read: