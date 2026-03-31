ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Business Corridor: Global Tenders Floated For 20km First Phase Works At ₹3,348 Crore Cost

Bengaluru: The 20-year wait for Bengaluru's peripheral ring road, now called the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), appears to be ending soon. The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) floated global tenders inviting bids from road builders worldwide for a 19.8km stretch of BBC, which connects the Tumakuru and Ballari roads on the city's outskirts. The estimated cost for the first phase of work is Rs 3,348 crore.

This forms the first phase of the 74km BBC project, which has been split into three packages based on the progress in the ongoing land acquisition. The 65-meter wide stretch will have 12 lanes. Of these 8 lanes will be part of the main carriageway, and four lanes will be service roads. Construction of a grade separator at Hesaraghatta junction, five km of flyovers, bridges, three railway overbridges and dedicated crossings over the forest and lake are also part of the first phase.

The project will use a design, build, operate and transfer model and includes 10 years of operations and maintenance. The tender is expected to be finalised by May 2026. According to the tender documents, the project deadline is 36 months from the date the work order is awarded.

In the second phase, BDA plans to take up the Ballari Road -Old Madras Road stretch via Hennur Road. The third phase will cover the stretch up to Hosur Raod. Officials from the Bengaluru Business Corridor Project Limited said they have acquired 83% of the land for the first phase.