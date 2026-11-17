ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Aborts Take-Off At Mangaluru Airport; Relief Aircraft Arranged For Passengers

Kasaragod: An IndiGo aircraft preparing to fly from Mangaluru International Airport to Bengaluru was brought to an emergency stop after sparks were seen during its take-off run.

The pilot’s quick response narrowly prevented a serious accident. All 236 people on board—229 passengers and seven crew members—were safe and uninjured.

The incident occurred at around 6:10 pm on Monday. The aircraft had been cleared for take-off and was speeding down the runway when sparks were seen coming from underneath it, about 100 metres before the point where it was expected to lift off.

The pilot immediately aborted the take-off and applied the emergency brakes. The aircraft continued along Mangaluru’s elevated tabletop runway before slowing down and stopping safely near the end.

All Passengers Evacuated Safely

Among those on board were former Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mahadevapura MLA Manjula S. Aravind Limbavali and a sitting judge. Several passengers were also due to connect to international flights in Bengaluru. The aircraft was later taken to a parking bay, and all passengers were safely escorted to the terminal.