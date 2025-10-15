ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru-Based Doctor Arrested For Killing Wife Six Months Ago

Bengaluru: The death of a dermatologist in Bengaluru six months ago took a new twist on Wednesday with city police arresting her husband, who is also a doctor, for allegedly killing her by administering high doses of anaesthetic drug and making it appear like a natural death.

Dr Mahendra Reddy, a general physician, serving at Victoria Hospital in the city, was arrested by Marathahalli police on October 13 after forensic tests revealed toxic levels of anaesthetic drugs in his wife Dr Krithika Reddy's body. Krithika, who was working in the same hospital, had died in April.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemath Kumar Singh informed the media about Dr Mahendra's arrest.

Krithika and Mahendra got married on May 26, 2024. She was brought to a private hospital in an unconscious state by her husband on April 21 where she was declared dead. Dr Mahendra reportedly treated her at home before shifting her to the hospital.

Since it was a medico-legal case, a post-mortem was carried out and her viscera samples were sent to forensic tests. The tests revealed traces of Propofol, an anaesthetic drug, in her body indicating that Krithika's death was not natural, said Singh.