Bengaluru Awaits Inauguration Of India’s First Startup Park Aimed At Empowering 10,000 Entrepreneurs by 2030

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is set to add a new milestone to its reputation as India’s startup capital with the launch of Startup Park, a project of iQUE Ventures. Slated to be inaugurated on November 7 by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the park is designed as an integrated innovation hub for startups across sectors.



Startup Park: A One-Stop Ecosystem for Founders

The Startup Park, located on Hosur Road in Koramangala, is the vision of Shafi Shoukath, chairman and CEO of iQUE Ventures, who also serves as the founder of the initiative. It seeks to support more than 10,000 startups over the next six years while generating one lakh jobs and attracting around ₹50,000 crore in investments in the state.



“Bengaluru has always been the heartbeat of India’s startup story,” said Shoukath addressing the media. “Our next leap will come not from isolated efforts, but through a unified ecosystem. Startup Park is Karnataka’s growth engine. Our mission is to empower founders and position Bengaluru as a global capital of innovation.”



The facility will offer incubation, acceleration, mentorship, access to funding, global networking, and branding services — all under one roof. It includes specialized areas such as a Startup School, Investor Studio, Pitch Lab, Global Connect Lounge, and Mentorship Hub. There are also creative and well-being spaces including podcast studios, fabrication labs, and a wellness zone.



Startup TV to Amplify Entrepreneurial Voices; Inclusive Entrepreneurship for Karnataka’s Future

“The goal is not only to build startups but to tell their stories,” Shoukath noted. “Startup TV will bring visibility to India’s innovators and inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs.”

The Startup Park has also been developed with the idea of decentralising opportunities. It aims to extend resources beyond Bengaluru and into other districts of Karnataka where startups often face challenges like limited access to vendors, funding, or mentorship.

Indumathi Murthy, CEO of the Incubation Department at Startup Park, emphasized this vision of inclusivity. “We are building an environment that prioritizes ideas and entrepreneurial spirit over financial backgrounds or degrees. Anyone with a dream can walk in and build something here.”