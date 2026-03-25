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Bengaluru | Auto Driver Dumps Woman's Body In Garbage After Fatal Accident

The woman hit by the auto died en route to the hospital. The driver panicked and dumped the body in garnage.

The woman hit by the auto died en route to the hospital. The driver panicked and dumped the body in garnage.
Collage of photos of deceased Kempamma and auto driver Basavegowda (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: Kengeri police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly dumping the body of a woman in a garbage heap after she died following a road accident.

Police said that the accused, identified as Basavegowda, was apprehended for his role in the death of 50-year-old Kempamma. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night on the main road in the Kengeri suburb of Bengaluru.

Police said that Kempamma, a native of Mandya, was living with her family in Vinayak Layout in Kengeri. On Sunday night, she was returning home after finishing work and was crossing the road when an auto-rickshaw hit her.

After the incident, Basavegowda took the injured woman in his auto to a hospital. However, Kempamma succumbed to her injuries on the way. Police said that the driver panicked after realising she had died and, instead of informing authorities or seeking help, he dumped her body on a roadside garbage heap and fled the scene.

The following day, locals noticed the body lying in the garbage and immediately alerted the police control room. Initially, police suspected it to be a case of murder due to the condition in which the body was found.

However, during the investigation, CCTV footage from cameras installed near the spot was examined. The footage revealed that the woman had been involved in a road accident and was later abandoned by the auto driver.

Based on the evidence, police traced the accused and arrested him. Officials confirmed that the case was not a murder but a fatal accident followed by an attempt to conceal the incident. Police said that further investigation into the incident is underway.

Also Read

  1. Dead Body Transported In Garbage Vehicle; Punjab Human Rights Panel Seeks Detailed Report
  2. Bengaluru: Man Held For Killing Live-In Partner, Disposing Body In Garbage Truck

TAGGED:

BENGALURU WOMAN DEATH IN ACCIDENT
DRIVER DUMPS WOMAN BODY
AUTO DRIVER THROWS WOMANS BODY

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