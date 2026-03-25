ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru | Auto Driver Dumps Woman's Body In Garbage After Fatal Accident

Bengaluru: Kengeri police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly dumping the body of a woman in a garbage heap after she died following a road accident.

Police said that the accused, identified as Basavegowda, was apprehended for his role in the death of 50-year-old Kempamma. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night on the main road in the Kengeri suburb of Bengaluru.

Police said that Kempamma, a native of Mandya, was living with her family in Vinayak Layout in Kengeri. On Sunday night, she was returning home after finishing work and was crossing the road when an auto-rickshaw hit her.

After the incident, Basavegowda took the injured woman in his auto to a hospital. However, Kempamma succumbed to her injuries on the way. Police said that the driver panicked after realising she had died and, instead of informing authorities or seeking help, he dumped her body on a roadside garbage heap and fled the scene.