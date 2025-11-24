ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru ATM Van Heist: Two More Accused Arrested In Chennai, Taking Tally To Eight

Investigation underway after unidentified men allegedly posing as RBI officials intercepted an ATM cash van and fled with about Rs seven crore, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. The incident occurred when the vehicle was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP Nagar. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police claimed to have arrested two more accused in the Rs 7.11 crore cash-van robbery, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that two accused, Dinesh and Jinesh, have been arrested from Chennai.

“A total of Rs 6.29 crore has been seized in the case so far, and no money has been found with the accused who have been arrested now,” the commissioner said. “The accused are probably hiding the money in different places, and investigations are underway to recover the remaining money,” he added.

Earlier, CMS Securities Custodian Vehicle Supervisor Gopal Prasad, former employee Xavier, Govindpura Police Station Constable Annappa Naik and accomplices in the crime Naveen, Nelson and Ravi were arrested.

The incident of looting Rs 7.11 crore, which was supposed to be loaded into ATM machines, took place in broad daylight on November 19 at the Dairy Circle flyover in Bengaluru.

A group of accused, who came in a car disguised as RBI officials, stopped the vehicle of a custodian company that was loading money into ATMs, looted the cash box and fled.