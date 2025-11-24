Bengaluru ATM Van Heist: Two More Accused Arrested In Chennai, Taking Tally To Eight
According to the police, the gang spent nearly three months planning the robbery, from conducting reconnaissance of the van route to locating CCTV blind spots.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police claimed to have arrested two more accused in the Rs 7.11 crore cash-van robbery, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that two accused, Dinesh and Jinesh, have been arrested from Chennai.
“A total of Rs 6.29 crore has been seized in the case so far, and no money has been found with the accused who have been arrested now,” the commissioner said. “The accused are probably hiding the money in different places, and investigations are underway to recover the remaining money,” he added.
Earlier, CMS Securities Custodian Vehicle Supervisor Gopal Prasad, former employee Xavier, Govindpura Police Station Constable Annappa Naik and accomplices in the crime Naveen, Nelson and Ravi were arrested.
The incident of looting Rs 7.11 crore, which was supposed to be loaded into ATM machines, took place in broad daylight on November 19 at the Dairy Circle flyover in Bengaluru.
A group of accused, who came in a car disguised as RBI officials, stopped the vehicle of a custodian company that was loading money into ATMs, looted the cash box and fled.
More about the heist
According to the Bengaluru South Division police, the gang spent nearly three months planning the robbery, from conducting reconnaissance of the cash van route to locating CCTV blind spots along it.
“The accused used multiple vehicles and registration numbers in the exercise to prevent police tracking. They also conversed in various languages to mislead investigators,” they said.
Commissioner Singh said that all the accused were from Bengaluru, but other details and the roles of each accused couldn’t be shared. “We have called the heads of the CMS company to discuss the lapses to ensure this doesn't happen again,” Commissioner Singh told the media.
He said that the police had recovered some trunks in which cash was stored. “The ex-employee had left the company about a year ago but was still in touch with people at the company. All three arrested accused and the others involved have had major roles,” he added.
Over 30 people were interrogated across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Goa.
