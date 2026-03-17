Bengaluru Apartment Body Urges KAOMA 2025 Passage, Opposes 'Discriminatory' Waste Charges
The federation also called for the withdrawal of what it described as discriminatory solid waste management charges imposed on apartment residents.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF) has urged the Karnataka government to pass the Karnataka Apartment Ownership and Management Act (KAOMA) 2025 during the ongoing Budget Session. The federation also called for the withdrawal of what it described as discriminatory solid waste management charges imposed on apartment residents.
During a press conference at the Bangalore Press Club, BAF office-bearers said the delay in introducing the new law has left lakhs of apartment owners without a clear legal framework to manage properties and resolve disputes. The proposed legislation is intended to replace the existing 1972 Act.
“We want to remind the government of the promises made to lakhs of apartment residents,” said BAF President Satish Mallya. He said two years have passed since Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar assured the Assembly of a new law. Although a draft of KAOMA 2025 has been ready since July 2025 and public consultations have been held but the bill has yet not been passed.
“The citizens are struggling to manage apartments, resolve disputes, and protect ownership rights due to the delay,” Mallya said.
BAF members said there’s a lot of confusion due to an absence of a competent authority under the current framework. Hebbar said resident often approach the coart directly even for routine disputes within associations.
He added that the current system lacks clarity on ownership rights and responsibilities, leading to frequent conflicts. “We are not angry with the government. We are requesting timely action. A comprehensive law is needed to address these issues,” he said.
Vishwa Venkata Reddy, a governing council member, said discussions were held with the government three months ago and suggestions were submitted on the draft. “There has been no update since then. We are concerned about when the bill will move to the Cabinet and Assembly,” he said.
The federation also raised concerns over recent notices issued by Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), which state apartment complexes with over 100 units as bulk waste generators. This classification has led to an increase in user fees.
While independent houses pay around Rs 100 per month through property tax, apartment residents are now being charged Rs 12 per kilogram of waste, along with 18 per cent GST. According to BAF, this raises the monthly cost per flat to approximately Rs 360.
“Our communities have been following waste segregation and in-situ processing for years. It is discriminatory to treat apartment residents differently from independent houses,” BAF representatives said.
Read More: