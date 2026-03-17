ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Apartment Body Urges KAOMA 2025 Passage, Opposes 'Discriminatory' Waste Charges

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF) has urged the Karnataka government to pass the Karnataka Apartment Ownership and Management Act (KAOMA) 2025 during the ongoing Budget Session. The federation also called for the withdrawal of what it described as discriminatory solid waste management charges imposed on apartment residents.

During a press conference at the Bangalore Press Club, BAF office-bearers said the delay in introducing the new law has left lakhs of apartment owners without a clear legal framework to manage properties and resolve disputes. The proposed legislation is intended to replace the existing 1972 Act.

Bengaluru Apartment Body Urges KAOMA 2025 Passage, Opposes ‘Discriminatory’ Waste Charges (ETV Bharat)

“We want to remind the government of the promises made to lakhs of apartment residents,” said BAF President Satish Mallya. He said two years have passed since Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar assured the Assembly of a new law. Although a draft of KAOMA 2025 has been ready since July 2025 and public consultations have been held but the bill has yet not been passed.

“The citizens are struggling to manage apartments, resolve disputes, and protect ownership rights due to the delay,” Mallya said.