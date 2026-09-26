ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru AI Camera Mistakes Guitar Bag For Pillion Rider, Issues Rs 500 Helmet Fine

Bengaluru: An AI-based traffic camera in Bengaluru mistook a guitar bag carried by a scooter rider for a pillion passenger and issued a Rs 500 fine for not wearing a helmet.

The incident took place at a traffic signal on the Hebbal-Tin Factory route. Scooter rider Souvik Datta brought the matter to the attention of the Bengaluru Traffic Police through his X account.

According to Datta, he was carrying a guitar bag on his back while riding the scooter. However, the AI-enabled camera at the traffic signal identified the bag as a pillion rider and flagged the absence of a helmet.

A notification about the traffic fine was subsequently received by Datta's wife. The error came to light when the couple checked the challan and the accompanying photograph.