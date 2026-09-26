Bengaluru AI Camera Mistakes Guitar Bag For Pillion Rider, Issues Rs 500 Helmet Fine
A notification about the traffic fine was subsequently received by Datta's wife.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: An AI-based traffic camera in Bengaluru mistook a guitar bag carried by a scooter rider for a pillion passenger and issued a Rs 500 fine for not wearing a helmet.
The incident took place at a traffic signal on the Hebbal-Tin Factory route. Scooter rider Souvik Datta brought the matter to the attention of the Bengaluru Traffic Police through his X account.
According to Datta, he was carrying a guitar bag on his back while riding the scooter. However, the AI-enabled camera at the traffic signal identified the bag as a pillion rider and flagged the absence of a helmet.
I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic my wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for "pillion riding without helmet". So much for AI based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan #AISlop https://t.co/fYCn9OoUNQ— Souvik Dutta (@souvikonline) September 26, 2026
A notification about the traffic fine was subsequently received by Datta's wife. The error came to light when the couple checked the challan and the accompanying photograph.
Datta shared a copy of the challan and the photograph on X, which drew attention to the possibility of errors in technology-driven traffic enforcement.
Following the incident, the Bengaluru Traffic Police advised motorists to share details of automated traffic fines through email or contact the department using the designated phone number for verification and resolution.
Last year, researchers at the Applied AI Research Centre of IIIT Hyderabad developed an AI-powered 'Dashcam' that can detect traffic violations while moving on city roads, making it much harder for offenders to go unnoticed.
The compact camera, powered by Artificial Intelligence and specialised software, is mounted on traffic police patrol vehicles. As these vehicles move through the city, the Dashcam automatically captures the registration numbers of vehicles violating traffic rules, including riders travelling without helmets.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police replied to Souvik Datta on X and stated, "Please mail to automationpubbcp@ksp.gov.in for violation rectification. Or Contact 080-22943381, 22942883."
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